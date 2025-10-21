Cairo: As part of its commitment to advancing medical expertise and promoting excellence in cardiac care, Alameda Hospitals Group organized a specialized training and clinical discussion session for 18 cardiologists from within and outside its hospital network.

The session focused on the latest advancements in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) using three-chamber devices, one of the most sophisticated technologies for improving cardiac function and restoring electrical synchronization in patients with heart failure and at risk of sudden death .

This training was conducted under the Cardiac Heart Rhythm Program,led by Dr. Ghaliah Ahmed Al Mohani, reaffirming Alameda's vision to empower physicians with advanced scientific knowledge and hands-on clinical experience-ensuring the delivery of world-class cardliac care based on the latest global best practices.

Mr.Neeraj Mishra, CEO of Alamneda Healthcare Group,stated:

"At Alameda, we believe that continuous medical education is the foundation of healthcare excellence.Training 18 cardiologists on the latest CRT techniques reflects our unwavering commitment to developing medical competencies, improving patient outcomes, and reinforcing Egypt's position as a regional hub for excellence in cardiac care.”

Dr.Ghaliah Al Mohani,Head of the Cardiac Electrophysiology/ Arrhythmia Program at Alameda Hospitals,added:

“Cardiovascular diseases account for around 32% of all deaths worldwide. and Heart failure in one of the highest burden affecting young population and Heart failure is one of the highest burden affecting young population That's why at Alameda,we place great emphasis on developing and training our medical teams-not only within our hospitals but also across Egypt-to ensure continuous improvement in cardiac care and patient outcomes.”

This initiative represents an important step in Alameda's ongoing strategy to foster medical innovation and enhance human capital development. The Group also plans to launch similar specialized training programs across various medical fields as part of its Centers of Excellence Initiative.

Through its integrated network of hospitals and specialized medical centers, Alameda continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, continuous education, and multidisciplinary collaboration-ensuring that patients receive the most advanced and evidence-based treatment protocols available.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide adequate medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohaddessin and Maadi, German Rehabilitation Center, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in the downtown Fifth settlement, Maadi & the 6th of October.

