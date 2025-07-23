Cairo, Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, is proud to announce the installation of a second state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator System (LINAC) at Dar Al-Fouad Hospital – 6th of October, reinforcing its strategic alliance with Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in medical technology, and Varian, acquired by Siemens Healthineers, to advance Radiation Therapy Services in Egypt.



The new TrueBeam system, scheduled for installation before the end of 2025, represents a significant milestone in Alameda’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-precision oncology treatments. As part of the Group’s broader strategy to elevate cancer care, the TrueBeam system will enable the treatment of both highly specialized and conformal cases, offering enhanced speed, accuracy, and patient comfort.



This development is part of a strategic agreement between Alameda, Siemens Healthineers, and Varian, a part of Siemens Healthineers’ portfolio of solutions, aimed at transforming the oncology care ecosystem in Egypt through the adoption of advanced technologies and global best practices.

Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, commented, “This installation marks an important step in our mission to offer world-class oncology services that are highly accessible. With the addition of a second LINAC system at our 6th of October facility, we are significantly boosting our treatment capacity and furthering our vision to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care to every patient.”



Amro Kandil, CEO and Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, added, “At Siemens Healthineers, we are proud to support Alameda in its mission to provide top-notch oncology care in Egypt. The integration of the TrueBeam system at Dar Al-Fouad Hospital exemplifies the impact of strategic collaboration in improving patient outcomes. Through this ongoing partnership, we continue to enable access to advanced, precise, and patient-centered radiotherapy technologies.”



The TrueBeam system is renowned for its versatility and precision in delivering image-guided radiotherapy and radiosurgery. This expansion also reflects the Group’s ongoing investment in advanced medical infrastructure and its commitment to meeting the increasing needs of cancer patients across Egypt.