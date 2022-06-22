The new store will offer a “Buy One Get One Free” promotion lasting until 7th July 2022 in celebration of the new store opening

In addition, the first 50 customers to visit the store on the opening day between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM will receive a free pizza

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alamar Foods, the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza in the MENAP region, announces a new phase of growth in the UAE with the opening of its first Domino’s store in Al Dhait, Ras Al-Khaimah, on Thursday 23rd June 2022. A second store in Ras Al-Khaimah is also due to open within a week of the first.

Alamar, together with Domino’s, will host an event to celebrate the opening of its new store in Ras Al-Khaimah. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:00 PM on 23rd June 2022, to mark the official opening, with the launch event lasting from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Furthermore, Domino’s will provide free pizzas to the first 50 customers that visit the new store from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Emphasizing Alamar’s commitment to expanding throughout the UAE, Domino’s will also launch a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer valid from the opening date until 7th July 2022, at Al Dhait Store. Attendees at the event will also have the opportunity to sample freshly-made, piping hot pizza with a wide range of delectable sides and desserts.

The grand opening will be attended by Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer - Domino’s International Markets at Alamar Foods, in addition to Waleed AlMohimeed, Senior Marketing Director at Alamar Foods, along with a number of senior Domino’s employees and staff. Rounding off the celebratory event, Domino’s will also host Al Ayala dance and other traditional local activities.

Shobhit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer – Domino’s International Markets at Alamar Foods, said: “We are excited to be a part of the UAE’s growth story. After being the official pizza provider at Dubai Expo 2020 and recently crossing the milestone of our 50th store opening in the UAE, we continue to expand our footprint across the Emirates. Alamar has established a strong presence throughout Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and now we are proud to open our first store in Ras Al-Khaimah and the 2nd store in the same emirate is scheduled to open within just one week. Our team has now grown to almost 900 dedicated employees throughout the UAE and we are eager to create more opportunities for team members to foster talent growth and development. Our foremost objective is to support job and opportunity creation throughout the UAE in alignment with its 2030 vision for growth.”

He added: “We are delighted to welcome everyone to our newest store in Al Dhait, Ras Al-Khaimah, and enjoy our globally renowned products. With the latest store opening, customers in Ras Al-Khaimah will now be able to enjoy our wide array of choices without needing to travel long distances to other Emirates for their favorite slice of Domino’s Pizza.”

The opening marks another milestone for Alamar’s continued brand growth throughout the UAE. Alamar, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in the MENAP region, now has more than 540 stores across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

The store features the brand’s most-loved flavours and high-quality ingredients from chicken to beef with a variety of vegetarian options. Customers can also indulge in Domino’s sumptuous sides, including cheesy bread, potato wedges and premium chicken products with a wide range of sauce options and finish off with a freshly baked dessert of their choice.

To stay tuned with local news and offers, visit https://www.dominos.ae and follow Domino’s on social media @dominosuae.

About Domino’s:

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels.

About Alamar Foods:

Alamar is a Saudi-based leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP Region) of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate in 16 Countries across MENAP, and Dunkin’, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate stores as a franchisee in Egypt and Morocco. Alamar has a solid position in the MENAP Region’s QSR industry and is a rapidly expanding & diversifying food & beverage group. From its strategically located headquarters in Saudi Arabia, it has built over the last three decades a solid platform as the exclusive developer and operator of Domino’s in the MENAP region and Dunkin' in Egypt and Morocco. Today, it operates more than 540 Domino's stores across 11 countries throughout MENAP and 44 Dunkin' stores in Egypt and Morocco.

The group employs a multicultural workforce of over 4,500 persons from 31 nationalities.