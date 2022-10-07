Dubai, UAE: With hybrid work fast becoming a necessity Al Zubair Group - Microsoft Gold Partner and Meeting Rooms Partner launches the region’s first Hybrid Work Lab.

Al Zubair Group, leading Microsoft Gold Partner along with the Microsoft EMEA Team, created the Hybrid Work Lab experience which ties in everything from audio, visual, and furniture to create a wholesome experience using top technologies from around the world including Microsoft, Poly, Lenovo, Yealink, Neat, Epson, Jupiter, Sennheiser, Q-sys Epos Logitech, Benne — thus bringing collaborative and certified solutions under one roof. Hybrid Work Lab is spread over 1000+ sq ft and is smartly divided into sections showcasing different meeting scenarios in the hybrid work environment and giving a real and visual sense of how the experience is going to be.

The pandemic has unearthed the ‘new next’

Microsoft research shows that long-established norms and tenets of working have been debunked. While our ways of working have been redefined and rethought, our technology and setups also have to. As one of the Microsoft Work Trend Index 2022 Report states — Hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38%), and 53% of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead. While another leading brand, POLY, research specific to the UAE region states, shows that while more than half (54%) of UAE organizations are fully prepared for hybrid working (as opposed to 48% globally), only 34% are ready in the short-term.

In the era of hybrid work, largely unwarranted anxiety about efficiency, or "productivity phobia," is sweeping global organisations, even as employees Hybrid work is already up seven points year-over-year (to 38%), and 53% of people are likely to consider transitioning to a hybrid model in the year ahead increasingly seek new horizons for a workplace that develops their abilities and supports a more social atmosphere. Studies carried out by Microsoft suggests that around 87% of employees have reported that they are productive at work, while 12% of leaders have full confidence that their team is productive.

“Companies globally are implementing hybrid work solutions, which has undoubtedly led to more demand for video-enabled meeting rooms. With this Hybrid Work Lab, Al Zubair showcases the art of the possible for all these scenarios. This will, in turn, inspire every employer and demonstrate how to equip their meeting rooms with the right solutions for every meeting scenario. Ultimately, it will ensure inclusivity, collaboration and productivity,” said Annbritt Steen Andersen, EMEA Director, Teams & Teams Devices, Microsoft.

Created in collaboration to enhance the holistic experience!

The past two years have made a lasting impression on work and life; there is no denying the long-term impact. Professionals are becoming more flexible at work and working from anywhere is becoming more commonplace, which leads to a shift in the traditional notion of being present in the workplace. Employees value flexibility and well-being, and these new but growing expectations create an opportunity for every organization to reimagine hybrid work environments. Giving people the right tools and the environment to do their best work is not only in their best interest—but critical for the organization's growth & survival. It is now evident that "hybrid" has a firm place in the modern workspace.

"Today employees are defining hybrid work, they are supportive of organizations which offer more flexibility to work and support them with the right technologic tools. So, organizations need to gear up for Hybrid Work to stay competitive, so building the right hybrid work environment and transforming the organization is just the beginning. while investing in technology, making decisions is not easy and that is where the Hybrid Work Lab comes in, and removes the complexity by offering highly recommended and reliable choices and a place to experience it. We are glad to have launched one of the first in Dubai" said Jose Thadayus, MD, Al Zubair Group.

Anyone can book a visit to the HWL and experience solution demonstrations across various meeting scenarios including different types of conference rooms, huddle spaces, training areas, executive rooms and work from home. The demo and experience will showcase how to manage collaborative solutions with ease.

-Ends-

About Al Zubair Group

Al Zubair Group was founded in 2008 as a Plantronics distributor in the U.A.E and later expanded to Polycom (Now Poly) with multi-continent distribution. Over the years, it has grown to become a trusted solutions provider with more than 4000 satisfied customers and partners throughout the Middle East, Africa and India. With its strong commitment to delivering value-added products and services, Al Zubair Group remains a customer-focused company today. In addition to delivering Unified Communications, Video Conferencing Systems and Meeting Room Solutions, the group collaborates with leading brands such as Microsoft, Poly, Lenovo, Yealink, Neat, Epson, Jupiter, Sennheiser, Q-sys, Epos, Logitech and many others. Microsoft has selected Al Zubair Group as its Global Meeting Room Partner after it met multiple eligibility criteria & demonstrated customer engagement with multi-brand solutioning skills.

Find out more by visiting www.alzubairgroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com

Shirin Zemmo: Shirin@matrixdubai.com