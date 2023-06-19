Ajman: Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International and the foremost holistic real estate master developer of Al Zorah City, is delighted to reveal details of its anticipated luxury beachfront residential project, Beach Hills Villas.

The landmark project, situated right on the shores of the Arabian Gulf adjacent to the iconic Oberoi Beach Resort, showcases four rows of ultra-luxurious villas. With their spectacular and uninterrupted views of Al Zorah’s pristine white sand shore and crystal-clear deep blue waters, the villas offer private beach access, epitomizing the ultimate beachfront living experience.

Each row of villas is thoughtfully separated by a five-meter level clearance. This unique design feature guarantees that residents of every row enjoy an unobstructed, front-row beachfront experience. In addition, residents have the opportunity to indulge in the exclusive amenities offered at the acclaimed Al Zorah Golf Club.

The second and third rows of the development feature a limited collection of meticulously crafted four-bedroom one-level homes, tailored to meet the most affluent tastes. Each villa, spanning over 12,400 square feet of land, offers 6,759 square feet of livable space and 24 meters of captivating beach frontage. The residences seamlessly blend modern architecture with spacious open spaces.

The fourth row of the project is dedicated to a limited number of exquisite four-bedroom duplex villas. Each villa is nestled on a generous 7427-square-foot plot with a constructed area of 6763 square feet. Located a mere 120-meter walk from the beach, this row also benefits from direct beach access in addition to exclusive luxury amenities, including private swimming pools, high-end finishes, and awe-inspiring panoramic sea views from the first floor. The villas boast picturesque external elevations inspired by the surrounding natural landscape.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Beach Hills Villas as the latest addition to our esteemed residential portfolio” stated Mr. George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company. “This exceptional development has been designed with our resident’s comfort and elevated lifestyles at the forefront, as it blends the tranquility of beachside living with upscale, contemporary finishing, offering a truly remarkable experience.”

“At Al Zorah City, we pride ourselves in our commitment to deliver the finest in real estate, curating lifestyles for our valued residents and guests. With the introduction of Beach Hills Villas, we further expand our expertise, providing the Emirate of Ajman an abundance of idyllic destinations to thrive in.” Mr. Saad continues.

This upcoming development promises to fulfil the desires of investors and families seeking a haven to relax, rejuvenate, and savor life in a scenic locale. Al Zorah City boasts a remarkable array of world-class amenities, including the award-winning The Oberoi Beach Resort, the acclaimed 18-hole Nicklaus-Design championship Golf Club, Marina 1 and Park, and the enchanting Al Zorah Mangrove Natural Reserve forest.This exceptional environment provides unparelleled opportunities for sightseeing and water activities, catering to the adventurous.

About Al Zorah City:

The Al Zorah area is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas and apartments on the banks of the creek, make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows for the various plants and tree species to thrive, as well as an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.