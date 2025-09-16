Ajman, UAE – Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, is proud to announce its partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai in the launch of an exclusive Apiary project at the Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club. This initiative marks a significant step in advancing environmental stewardship ecological preservation, and community engagement within the UAE.

Al Zorah Development Company has long been recognised for its unique integration of urban development within a protected natural environment. The collaboration with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai reinforces Al Zorah’s commitment to enhancing biodiversity and environmental awareness across the community.

The new apiary, comprising six meticulously designed beehives, is set against the stunning backdrop of Al Zorah’s mangrove forests and championship golf course. Four are named after cars in the Rolls-Royce product family— ‘Cullinan’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Phantom’, and ‘Spectre’ – while the fifth, the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’, celebrates the marque’s illustrious mascot and sixth, ‘Sir Henry Royce’ honours Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ visionary co-founder.

“We believe that protecting the natural environment is not just a responsibility — it is essential to the well-being of our communities and the long-term sustainability of our developments,” said George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company. “This partnership highlights the importance of preserving biodiversity and supports our ongoing efforts to integrate environmental stewardship into every facet of Al Zorah.”

As part of its broader mission, Al Zorah continues to champion initiatives that preserve natural habitats, engage the next generation, and contribute to the UAE’s environmental goals.