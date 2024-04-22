Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced the commencement of connecting Al Wasl Skyscraper to the company’s district cooling network. The tower will be connected in two phases. The first phase has already started, and the other phase will commence by the beginning of the second half of 2024 to supply a total of 3,900 RT of environmentally friendly district cooling energy.

An architectural icon, built to sustainability standards and towering at 302 meters spread across 65 levels in a central location of Dubai, the Al Wasl Tower stands as the tallest ceramic façade in the world, showcasing unique architectural designs that reflect the city's rich skyline

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: "We are committed to serving Dubai's premier real estate projects, providing world-class sustainable district cooling services for the residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment sectors in Dubai, to support the city’s pioneering role in reducing carbon emissions in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai."

The CEO emphasized that adding the Al Wasl skyscraper to Empower's portfolio reflects the confidence of the major real estate developers and customers in the company’s reliable services and consolidates its role in providing higher-quality district cooling services which can reduce energy consumption by up to 50% compared to the traditional air conditioning systems.

A new landmark added to Dubai's most prominent landmarks, Al Wasl Tower spans a building area of 1,123,385 square feet and boasts a structural system consisting of centralized concrete walls with a unique and distinctive ceramic facade that harmoniously intertwines with the architectural design of the building, all in compliance with all security and safety standards and environmental and economic requirements. The building also combines an innovative design with an efficient structural system that ensures better distribution of building loads to optimize its efficiency. The iconic skyscraper consists of 229 luxury residential units, 258 hotel rooms operated by Mandarin Oriental Hotels, 185,345 square feet of office space, 11 levels of parking, and a helipad.

