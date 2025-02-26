Dubai – Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s top automotive dealerships, has become the Middle East’s first to introduce DEEPAL, the innovative Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand, in the country. DEEPAL products include Range Extended Electric Vehicles (REEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

Continuously pushing the boundaries of technology and design, the DEEPAL brand aims to inspire with an exceptional elevated experience that transforms electric mobility. A pioneer in China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, DEEPAL is the fastest-growing NEV brand.

At the grand launch, Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors, said, “We are thrilled to bring the DEEPAL brand to the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s green mobility journey. DEEPAL’s state-of-the-art EVs perfectly align with our vision for sustainable and advanced automotive solutions. This strategic partnership highlights our commitment to pioneering intelligent, efficient and eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

The name ‘DEEPAL’ represents the depth of the ocean, the vastness of space, and its spirit of exploring uncharted territories. The Deepal logo blends technology, nature, and humanity, symbolising harmony between the three and showing its spirit of ‘Touch the Future’.

“Changan always sets ‘Lead the auto civilization for a better life’ as its mission. Tonight marks a milestone as we officially launch the Deepal brand in the UAE with our debut model, the S07. Moving forward, we will launch a series of standout products. Together with our UAE partners Al Tayer Motors, we will provide high-quality products and services. With our global service brand ‘withU’, and our service philosophy of ‘Creating, Sharing and Winning’, we aim to build joyful and trusted relationships with our customers,” said Peng Tao, Executive Vice President, Changan Automobile.

DEEPAL’s vehicles are a fusion of futuristic design and cutting-edge technology, offering stylish, enjoyable, and comfortable REEVs and BEVs.

REEVs combine a battery-powered electric motor with an internal combustion engine (ICE) that generates electricity to recharge the battery, extending the vehicle's driving range. BEVs are fully electric, producing zero tailpipe emissions and requiring a plug-in power source to recharge the battery.

Showcased at the launch were the DEEPAL S07 all-electric mid-size REEV SUV, the S05 all-electric compact REEV SUV, and the G318 REEV SUV, designed for off-road adventures. The S07 will be the first vehicle to retail in the UAE from March 2025.

The S07 REEV boasts a 175kW/320Nm single electric motor and a 31.74 kWh battery, delivering an impressive range. Available in both REEV and BEV variants, the S07 starts at AED 119,900/- and comes with a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 150,000 km battery warranty. It supports fast charging for reduced downtime and enhanced convenience during long journeys. The BEV version has a Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) Pure Electric Range of 475 km, while the REEV version has a WLTP Pure Electric Range of 160km and a WLTP Combined Range of 950 km.

DEEPAL S07 Highlights:

The DEEPAL S07 combines sleek and modern exterior design aesthetics with innovative technologies and safety features.

Designed in Turin, Italy, the front design is inspired by a crescent moon, resembling a mysterious veil. The front of the car also features petal-shaped headlights in the form of a Gesang flower, adding a touch of warmth to the mechanical style.

The side profile of the car is dynamic and playful, with a sleek, sloping roofline at the rear. The frameless doors of the DEEPAL S07 bring a sleek, modern design that enhances its sporty aesthetic while delivering a bold statement of elegance and sophistication. Induction concealed handles with electric operation on all four doors create a futuristic and streamlined appearance for the exterior.

The DEEPAL S07 boasts a spacious interior, supported by its generous 2900mm wheelbase. With overall dimensions of 4750mm in length, 1930mm in width, and 1625mm in height, the vehicle offers a well-balanced blend of comfort, space, and style for a relaxing ride for all passengers.

Inside, it offers a minimalist wrap-around centre console inspired by Mediterranean yachts, high-quality materials, and a stunning 15.6-inch high-definition floating infotainment screen that rotates for better viewing angles.

An augmented reality head-up display (HUD) projects critical information onto the windshield, enhancing the driving experience.

Its exclusive headrest audio for the driver’s seat, a premium sound system with 14 speakers, and active noise cancellation create a luxurious, yacht-like atmosphere.

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade, heated steering wheel, electronically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, spacious rear seats, and a 40W ventilated wireless fast charger. Additional features such as front-row double-layer soundproof glass, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, rear control screen, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, welcome function, and driver’s seat memory further elevate comfort for all passengers.

It combines advanced safety with luxury for an unparalleled driving experience. With technologies such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC): Lane-keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Automatic Emergency Braking-Pedestrian (AEB-P), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which ensures safety and smooth performance in any driving environment.

Equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features and awarded a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Al Tayer Motors is set to establish a network of sales and service facilities across the UAE for DEEPAL, leveraging its digital platforms to expand the brand online via the Al Tayer Motors app and website.

With over 40 years of success in the automotive sector, multiple award-winning Al Tayer Motors is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences through its impressive infrastructure and innovative digital platforms.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,800 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

About DEEPAL

DEEPAL, the new energy vehicle (NEV) arm of Changan Automobile. Founded in 2022, the DEEPAL brand is dedicated to becoming a leader in all-scenario smart mobility. The name ‘DEEPAL’ signifies the deep blue gem emblem that symbolises the harmony between technology, nature, and humanity, reflecting the brand’s spirit of ‘Touch the future.’

With its stylish, cutting-edge design and advanced digital technologies, DEEPAL has become a driving force for green mobility and a favourite among young tech lovers around the world. The DEEPAL L07 sedan won the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design. DEEPAL vehicles are equipped with high-end safety features such as smart driving assistance systems, advanced suspension systems, and intelligent safety technologies to provide a comfortable and safe driving experience. Under its global development strategy, DEEPAL plans to cover around 81 countries, with a global sales target of 500,000 vehicles in 2025, 400,000 units expected in the Chinese market and 100,000 units overseas, setting a new benchmark for Chinese companies in the new energy sector.