Dubai: Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Land Rover importer-dealer, was felicitated by the Dubai Camel Racing Club (DCRC), a pioneering and leading sports establishment, for its long term support to UAE’s heritage sport.

The DCRC presented the dealership with a trophy for its support as a platinum sponsor of the 2021-22 racing season.

“Camel racing is a heritage sport in the UAE and we are proud to participate in it. Al Tayer Motors has a long standing history of supporting this exciting event and many other traditional UAE sports, which is one of the ways in which we give back to the community,” said Talal Merheb, Senior Vice President – Jaguar Land Rover, Al Tayer Motors.

Al Tayer Motors, together with Land Rover, has sponsored camel racing and the DCRC for more than 12 years.

“Our partnership with Al Tayer Motors helps to support the DCRC’s strategic vision to enhance the quality of services provided at its major events and races. This partnership between us and our sponsors, from either the public or private sectors, helps us to benefit from each other’s expertise and the latest innovations to arrive at mutually beneficial solutions,” said Abdullah Ahmed Faraj, Director of Marketing, Events and Partner Relations Department at Dubai Camel Racing Club.

“We appreciate and thank Al Tayer Motors for their support of the Al Marmoum Heritage Camel Festival over the past years and their continuous sponsorship of the first traditional sport in the UAE and the Gulf. Al Tayer Motors participation in sponsoring the festival has had a strong impact on its success.”

Sporting events supported by Al Tayer Motors include horse racing, jiu-jitsu, football, tennis, padel tennis, golf and polo as well as traditional Emirati sports including horse and camel endurance races, falconry, hunting, archery and Al Youla among many others.

