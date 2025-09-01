DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company, the leading full-service law firm in the Middle East, proudly celebrated Emirati Women’s Day 2025 at its Dubai office. The national occasion honours the strength, vision, and achievements of Emirati women, while also underscoring the firm’s ongoing commitment to Emiratization and the empowerment of UAE Nationals in the legal profession.

The afternoon programme included a keynote welcome and a “She Leads” workshop led by Samia AlRajaby, Head of HR Operations, which highlighted the role of women in leadership and sparked conversations around empowerment and professional growth. Colleagues also participated in a traditional perfume-making workshop in collaboration with the Emirati Hospitality company, Meet the Locals, alongside interactive activities and a photobooth to capture the spirit of the day.

Samia AlRajaby, Head of HR Operations, commented:

“At Al Tamimi & Company, Emirati Women’s Day is not only a celebration of achievement, but also a reminder of our responsibility to create opportunities for Emirati talent. Through our Emiratization initiatives, we are dedicated to supporting Emirati women and men in developing their careers, building leadership skills, and shaping the future of the legal sector.”

Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company, added:

“We are proud to stand alongside the UAE in recognising the remarkable contributions of Emirati women. Emiratization has always been a priority for our firm, and we see the advancement of Emirati women as central to this mission. By empowering and investing in Emirati talent, we not only strengthen our firm but also contribute to the progress of our nation.”

The celebration reflects Al Tamimi & Company’s broader Emiratization strategy, which continues to invest in training, mentorship, and career development opportunities for Emirati professionals across the region.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combines deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.