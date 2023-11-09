The partnership offers an opportunity to enhance the platform's Arabic language proficiency.

Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has entered a strategic partnership with Harvey, the leading provider of generative artificial intelligence solutions for the legal sector. With this partnership, Al Tamimi & Company has become the first regional firm to partner with Harvey and begin deploying its system with the firm’s lawyers.

Harvey is backed by the OpenAI Startup Fund and Sequoia Capital and develops highly sophisticated domain-specific models and applications for the legal industry. The partnership will enable Al Tamimi & Company to tap into Harvey’s advanced AI platform, leveraging natural language processing, machine learning, and data analytics for automating and enhancing legal functions like contract assessment, due diligence, document creation, research, and compliance.

Additionally, this partnership offers an opportunity for Al Tamimi & Company to work with Harvey to enhance the platform's Arabic language proficiency.

Through this partnership, Al Tamimi & Company aims to deliver faster and more accurate legal solutions to its clients across a wide range of practice areas and industries, as well as to enhance its internal capabilities, productivity, and competitiveness. The alliance will also foster collaboration and innovation between the law firm and Harvey, as they jointly explore new opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving generative AI and legal landscapes.

Samer Qudah, Managing Partner of Al Tamimi & Company, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Harvey, a pioneer and leader in the field of legal AI, and one of the most trusted names in this area. This partnership reflects our commitment to embracing digital transformation and innovation, and to providing our clients with the best possible legal services in the region. We believe that AI will complement and augment our human expertise and experience, and enable us to deliver more value, quality and efficiency to our clients and stakeholders."

Gabriel Pereyra, Co-Founder and CEO of Harvey, said:

“Continually improving our generative AI system requires dedicated partnerships with the world’s leading domain experts. We are delighted to partner with Al Tamimi & Company and to leverage their industry- and region-specific knowledge as we create advanced generative AI tools for law.”

Winston Weinberg, Co-Founder and President of Harvey, said:

“Our partnership with Al Tamimi & Company represents a unique opportunity to provide increasingly sophisticated and innovative generative AI tools to the legal industry.”

