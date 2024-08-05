Dubai, UAE – Al Sharqi Shipping is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Maersk Most Valuable Partner 2023 Award. This accolade recognizes Al Sharqi's exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the logistics and shipping industry across the United Arab Emirates.

Award Presentation and Recognition

Maersk, a global leader in integrated container logistics, honored Al Sharqi Shipping for their outstanding partnership, consistent volume, and significant contributions to joint operations. This award underscores Al Sharqi's role as a reliable shipping companies in dubai.

Statement from Al Sharqi Shipping

"We are honored to receive the Maersk Most Valuable Partner 2023 Award," said Kashif Rafiq, CEO and Board Member at Al Sharqi Shipping and Logistics. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Maersk and driving further growth together."

About Maersk

Maersk is a global leader in integrated container logistics, connecting and simplifying trade to help customers grow. With a vast network, Maersk provides end-to-end logistics services, ensuring efficient supply chain management worldwide.

About Al Sharqi Shipping

With over 30 years of trusted service in the UAE, Al Sharqi Shipping offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions, including customs clearance, product registration, warehousing, and delivery. Their tailored logistics services in uae are key to their industry's success.

