Dubai, UAE: On 11th November 2022, Al Sharqi Shipping, a leading logistics company in the UAE, went live with its green solar rooftop project on their warehouses as a part of their green initiative.

The Solar Project is located at Al Sharqi Shipping’s 3PL facility in Dubai Industrial City. The solar panels cover a total area of 3,800 sqm and have a power output of 370 KWP. The project was co-developed and implemented by Al Shirawi Solar LLC. This initiative will help the company offset its carbon footprint and produce a sustainable energy source from the first day of its operations.

This step is taken in the growing awareness of climate change, as Al Sharqi Shipping continues to strive to make a difference to the environment. The solar rooftop project is a part of their 3PL Green Initiative aligned closely with the government of UAE ambition to increase clear energy use by 50%, which is part of their UAE energy strategy 2050.

“This initiative aligns with our goal to make Al Sharqi Shipping more responsible towards society and we have taken this step to reduce our carbon footprint” - CEO Kashif Rafiq.

About Al Sharqi Shipping

Over the years, Al Sharqi Shipping has become more than a freight forwarder and now offers end-to-end logistics services all across the globe. The company stands on the values of transparency and integrity to offer the best of the best for their clients.

They have different modes of transportation including air, land, and ocean along with storage and trade solutions; thus, making them a one-stop solution for logistics.