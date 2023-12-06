Dubai, UAE: Al Safadi, the successful family-run restaurant chain announces the opening of its first Abu Dhabi branch. Located in the vibrant Al Qana district, the new restaurant promises a celebration of authentic Lebanese flavors and warm hospitality.

Guests are invited to relish signature dishes from the thoughtfully curated menu, featuring monthly and seasonal delights that showcase the diverse richness of Lebanese cuisine. Whether indoors or outdoors, diners can enjoy these culinary delights while soaking in breathtaking views. For those seeking a unique experience, a dedicated smoking area is available, allowing guests to complement their meal with the delightful taste of flavorful shisha.

The Abu Dhabi branch aims to offer a unique dining experience that caters to a wide range of occasions. Whether it's a business lunch with colleagues, a family weekend outing, a dinner with friends, or a special celebration, Al Safadi's menu and ambiance are designed to create memorable moments for all guests.

"We are delighted to bring Al Safadi's culinary heritage and exceptional dining experience to the heart of Abu Dhabi. Our journey has been one of passion and dedication to sharing the flavors of Lebanon, and we can't wait to become a part of the vibrant Abu Dhabi dining scene,” says Fadi Safadi, CEO of Al Safadi.

After achieving tremendous success and establishing multiple branches in Dubai, it was a natural progression for Al Safadi to bring its unique dining experience to the residents of Abu Dhabi. The expansion to the capital city reflects the brand's commitment to providing exceptional culinary experiences to a wider audience.

The award-winning restaurant, celebrated for its exceptional Lebanese cuisine, has been a culinary sensation in Dubai for over two decades. Currently, there are five highly successful branches located in Rigga, Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Al Sheif, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Motor City, delighting diners with their unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and an unparalleled dining experience.

The new restaurant will provide a seamless continuation of Al Safadi's renowned hospitality, allowing guests to choose from indoor and outdoor seating areas. Open daily from 9:00am to 1:00am, Al Safadi Abu Dhabi can seat 450 guests.

The ambiance and interior design of the new Al Safadi branch in Abu Dhabi reflect the brand's Lebanese heritage with a modern touch. It promises to be a welcoming and comfortable space for guests to enjoy their meals.

The brand's commitment to customer satisfaction extends to its loyalty program, already available on the Al Safadi delivery app, allowing customers to earn rewards for their orders. In the future, it will introduce online ordering and delivery services in Abu Dhabi, accessible through the Al Safadi delivery app, the call center, and aggregators for the convenience of residents.

Al Safadi Restaurant in Al Qana is just the beginning of a series of branches that will bring Lebanese culinary excellence to even more locations in Abu Dhabi. The brand has ambitious plans for further expansion in the capital and beyond.

For more information and updates, please visit https://alsafadi.ae/ or follow Al Safadi or follow their Instagram @alsafadirestaurants.

About Al Safadi

With a legacy spanning nearly 23 years, Al Safadi is a family-run restaurant chain co-founded by Lebanese businessman Fadi Al Safadi. A multi-award-winning Lebanese restaurant chain that has become synonymous with culinary excellence. Having established its presence in Dubai with five highly acclaimed branches, Al Safadi has been the go-to destination for those seeking an authentic taste of Lebanon. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, showcasing the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Lebanese cuisine. Al Safadi's commitment to quality, warm hospitality, and an unrivaled dining experience has garnered it numerous accolades, solidifying its status as a true culinary icon.

