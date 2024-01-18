Dubai, UAE – Al Safadi, the successful family-run restaurant chain, announces the commencement of its new Central Kitchen Project, a strategic initiative set to revolutionize the culinary landscape across the UAE. This project underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, efficiency, and an elevated dining experience for its patrons.

Situated in Dubai Production City, the 6,000 sqm plot will house a 5,000 sqm, two-floor facility equipped with the latest advancements in kitchen technology. Al Safadi has appointed SPAN Construct as the contractor for the project which is anticipated to be completed in March 2025 and fully operational by Q2 2025. This central kitchen will cater not only to the existing Al Safadi branches but also support upcoming restaurant concepts, catering services, retail ventures, and wholesale businesses under the Al Safadi Group.

"The central kitchen is a testament to our dedication to excellence. Our investment in the latest kitchen equipment and food production technology will significantly enhance efficiency and quality. This facility is pivotal in standardizing our production processes, ensuring consistent quality, and accelerating overall production speed," says Fadi Safadi, CEO of Al Safadi.

With a central kitchen operational since the opening of the second branch in 2004, Al Safadi has continually evolved to meet the demands of its discerning clientele. The new central kitchen, built to accommodate the brand's growth, is set to increase catering services to five times the current operation, with an expected total output capacity of up to 15,000 meals per day.

The Central Kitchen features dedicated spaces for the preparation of semi-finished goods, expansive storage and cold rooms, a comprehensive training center for kitchen and service staff, an R&D and testing kitchen, a quality control lab, management headquarters, and a call center.

"Our commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience has been the driving force behind Al Safadi's success. With the Central Kitchen Project, we are taking a giant leap forward. This state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance our operational capabilities but will also allow us to explore new culinary horizons and expand our offerings,” added Al Safadi.

As the Central Kitchen Project unfolds, Al Safadi envisions an exciting future, promising increased catering capacity, an expanded menu, and the potential introduction of new spin-off brands. This initiative aligns with the brand's legacy of nearly 24 years, solidifying Al Safadi's status as a true culinary icon.

About Al Safadi

Established in 2000 by Lebanese businessman Fadi Al Safadi, Al Safadi is a multi-award-winning, family-run Lebanese restaurant chain with a legacy spanning nearly 23 years. The brand, with five branches in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi, is celebrated for its commitment to culinary excellence, warm hospitality, and an unrivaled dining experience. Al Safadi showcases the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Lebanese cuisine, earning numerous accolades and establishing itself as a go-to destination for authentic Lebanese fare.