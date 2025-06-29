Al Rusayl Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, signed 17 new contracts in 2024, covering over 235,000 sqm and attracting investments exceeding RO 49 million. These projects cover a diverse range of sectors, including industrial, logistics, and service. Since its establishment in 1983, the city has played a central role in providing a conducive business environment and supporting government efforts aimed at economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Eng. Fahad bin Nasser Al Abrawi, Acting CEO of Al Rusayl Industrial City Company, highlighted that cumulative investments in the city have surpassed RO 767 million by the end of 2024, spread across nearly 11 million sqm area. The industrial city hosts activities in chemicals, electrical materials, building materials, fiber optic cables, food products, textiles, stationery, paints, filters, furniture, and more.

Madayn is currently advancing several strategic projects in Al Rusayl Industrial City, including the infrastructure project of the Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex in collaboration with the SMEs Development Authority. Covering over 60,000 sqm area, this project aims to provide fully serviced industrial workshops of 500 sqm each, dedicated to supporting small and medium enterprises.

Additionally, the consultancy project for infrastructure improvements in Al Rusayl Industrial City is underway to address rainwater accumulation in several areas. This includes constructing new access roads to some leased lands along with other enhancements.

Al Abrawi pointed out that the approved future projects include the redevelopment of the commercial area to increase retail capacity, an integrated project to support food security in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and a sustainable wastewater recycling project to support industrial cooling and manufacturing processes within Al Rusayl Industrial City. Moreover, Madayn completed in 2024 the modernisation and beautification of the industrial city’s main entrance with a contemporary design, reflecting its commitment to an attractive and modern industrial hub.

Since its inception, the Masar Service Centre in Al Rusayl Industrial City has played a key role in streamlining investment procedures by providing a unified platform for all required approvals, permits, and licenses. The centre offers integrated support services including consulting, financing, banking, medical checks, postal services, marketing, and promotion, and hence helping create a seamless and investor-friendly business environment in the Sultanate.