Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi’s off-plan property market achieved record levels in 2025, according to new analysis by MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer. City-wide sales volume surged to 1.17 million sqm, nearly double the previous year’s total and exceeding the combined volume of the past three years.

Spearheading this expansion, Al Reem Island dramatically outperformed, with its sales volume more than tripling in 2025 versus 2024 (284,000 sqm versus 94,000 sqm) and accounting for 24% of the overall sales volume in the capital. This exceptional growth cements the island’s status as the emirate’s most dynamic district and the primary contributor to the capital’s record transaction year.

The island’s dominance is evident across both volume and value metrics. Al Reem Island emerged as the market’s top price performer, recording the largest annual increase of any area at 45% in 2025 versus 2024. Its robust performance was a major driver of the 16% overall increase in off-plan prices across Abu Dhabi for the full year, fueled by a higher-quality mix of new project launches.

“Abu Dhabi’s 2025 property market was defined by record sales and price growth, predominantly driven by its premium segment,” said Artemiy Marinin, Project Director at MERED. “Al Reem Island stands at the center of this expansion, capturing the highest launch activity in the emirate with 16 of 52 total new projects in 2025. This is powerfully illustrated by premium launches such as our Riviera Residences, a project that has actively fueled the island’s remarkable growth trajectory.”

Riviera Residences, MERED’s waterfront jewel on Al Reem Island, is led by Herzog & de Meuron, with strategic input from DAR and a landscape vision shaped by Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP). Riviera interprets Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage through its materiality and form, with façades and interiors referencing the city’s pearl-diving history. The first phase of the development encompasses over 450 apartments and 12 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. Amenities, including pools, padel courts, fitness areas, yoga zones, family areas, and a waterfront promenade, offer elevated resort-style living.

Integrated within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Al Reem Island has evolved into a fully formed waterfront community defined by iconic architecture, walkable promenades, and a lifestyle that feels distinctly Abu Dhabi. Supported by strong fundamentals and sustained investor confidence, the island continues to stand not just as a market benchmark, but as one of the most desirable places to live in the capital.

For more information about MERED and its projects, visit https://mered.ae and follow their updates on Instagram.