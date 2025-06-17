Dubai, UAE: Al Ramz Capital LLC announced today its appointment, as a liquidity provider for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC, the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer and the country's leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government clients. (ADX: ADNOCDIST). Following regulatory approvals, Al Ramz will commence independent trading of ADNOCDIST shares within specified parameters and in adherence to regulatory guidelines on 17 June 2025.

Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Nasdaq Dubai, Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), and Bahrain Bourse (BHB) with more than 25 years’ experience in capital markets.

Al Ramz is widely recognized for its market-making services and has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance liquidity provision by facilitating synergistic relationships within distinct markets. Since introducing its market-making and liquidity provision services, Al Ramz has firmly established itself as a prominent leader in this domain. These services are available on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Dubai Financial Markets, the Nasdaq Dubai, the Muscat Stock Exchange, and the Bahrain Bourse.

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.

Al Ramz Capital LLC

Level 9, Rolex Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates