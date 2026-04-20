New offerings expand Al Ramz's suite of disciplined, research-driven investment solutions

Funds designed to provide strategic access to regional fixed income and equity opportunities

Dubai, UAE; 20 April 2026 – Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (ALRAMZ:UH), a leading financial services institution with a 25-year legacy in capital markets, has announced the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of two new open-ended GCC investment funds: the Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund and the Fortitude GCC Equity Fund.

Building on its distinguished legacy, the launch marks a key step in Al Ramz's strategy to provide a comprehensive suite of institutional-grade investment solutions. This move institutionalizes the firm's deep market expertise into accessible, well-regulated platforms, broadening its investment offerings to empower local, regional, and international investors. Both funds are easily accessible for subscription through the AlRamz App or the Al Ramz website.

The two funds are tailored to distinct risk appetites and investment goals. The Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund offers a Sharia-compliant solution for investors seeking stable income and capital growth through a portfolio of high-quality, investment-grade GCC Sukuks. The Fortitude GCC Equity Fund provides a dynamic, risk-managed approach to regional equities, employing a benchmark-agnostic strategy that targets an absolute estimated return of 8% per annum.

Yazan M. Abdeen, CEO of Al Ramz Asset Management, said: “We are thrilled to introduce these two funds, which are built on Al Ramz's Asset Management core principles of Knowledge, Ethics, and Effort. The Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund provides a resilient anchor in the region’s fixed-income market supported by the quality of issuances and supported by the ample liquidity and safety of its issuers, while the Fortitude GCC Equity Fund offers a disciplined yet agile strategy to capitalize on equity market opportunities and the growth prospects of the GCC economies and its companies benefiting from different markets cycle. Our goal is to deliver sustainable, long-term value, and these funds represent a significant expansion of our commitment to meeting our clients' evolving investment needs.”

The asset management team at Al Ramz brings together more than 120 years of collective experience across GCC financial markets. This deep regional expertise, combined with a governance framework aligned with international standards, positions the firm to deliver resilient performance for its clients.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for both the USD-denominated Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund and the AED-denominated Fortitude GCC Equity Fund will run until May 13, 2026.

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research. The company’s specialized asset management services are delivered through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARAM Capital, a regulated entity under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

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