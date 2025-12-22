Kuwait – Al Mulla Engineering Products - an integral vertical and subsidiary of Al Mulla Engineering within Al Mulla Group, and Daikin - the global leader in developing and manufacturing Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration solutions (HVAC-R) for Residential, Commercial and Industrial applications, co-hosted a special seminar and customer orientation sessions at the Salwa Al-Sabah Hall at Marina Hotel in Salmiya, to feature Daikin’s latest innovative air conditioning and cooling systems, especially cooling technologies for Data Centres.

The event was held in the presence of the Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering, Eng. Anfal N. Al Mulla, who was accompanied by the two directors at Al Mulla Engineering, Mr. Haradi Suresh Pai, and Eng. Samy Mahmoud Talat, as well as senior management representatives of Al Mulla Engineering, Al Mulla Engineering Products, and the honourable guests from Daikin, including Mr. Samer Mourad, Regional Sales Director at Daikin MEA, Mr. Ayush Dubey, General Manager Applied Business at Daikin MEA, and Mr. Francesco Di Giovanni Data Centre Product Manager, Daikin Applied Europe.

The informative seminar featured insightful presentations by Daikin’s product experts, covering the latest innovative cooling technologies for AI data centres. The gathering was also a unique opportunity that shed light on the strategic alliance that bonds the two industry leaders in providing the latest technologies in air conditioning and Powering Data Centres with Smart HVAC Solutions. Guests were enlightened about the unwavering commitment of the team at Al Mulla Engineering Products, who consistently provide cutting-edge expertise in pre-sales and after-sales to ensure maximum utilization of Daikin’s Applied cooling technologies and innovative products, including providing genuine spare parts, proper installation, and commissioning support.

In her opening remarks at the event, Eng. Anfal Al Mulla, Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering, said: “As the primary representative of the DAIKIN brand and Applied products in Kuwait, we are proud of this partnership with an industry leader recognized globally for its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and advanced technology. Our strategic partnership goes beyond just representing the brand and selling its products. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in service quality and innovation, ensuring that our clients receive not just products, but complete solutions tailored to their specific needs.” Adding, “Our combined teams are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art products and services from globally renowned suppliers and manufacturers, while maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction.”

On his part, Mr. Samer Mourad, Regional Business Director for GCC & NE Regions at Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE –Dubai, said: “We are delighted to be here in Kuwait with our trusted business partner Al Mulla Engineering Products and their esteemed customers, to feature our latest technologies and innovative solutions for smart HVAC and air conditioning solutions.” Adding, “Our partnership with Al Mulla is deeply rooted and goes back many years. We look forward to continuing this unique alliance and working together to offer Kuwaitis the best products by Daikin, backed up by the local market expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence by the Al Mulla team.”

Daikin’s cooling solutions are engineered for exceptional reliability and energy efficiency, purpose-built to address the unique challenges faced by data center operators in the Middle East. Their free cooling chillers, designed for space-constrained environments, perform seamlessly in extreme temperatures up to 55°C, delivering precise performance while minimizing energy consumption and lowering operational costs. For organizations handling larger workloads, Daikin’s Computer Room Air Handling Units (CRAH) and Fan wall Units (FWU) are a strong fit for large-scale and hyperscale data center needs. And to help data center operators enhance cooling efficiency, Daikin has launched the i-Plant Manager - a smart, centralized platform designed to optimize the performance of entire chiller plants.

About Daikin:

Daikin is a Japan-headquartered global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). With more than a century of expertise, operations in over 170 countries, and a workforce of 103,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is recognized as a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions, renowned for their energy efficiency, reliability, and proven performance in diverse climate conditions.

For more information, visit: https://www.daikinkuwait.com | https://www.daikinmea.com/

About Al Mulla Engineering Products

Al Mulla Engineering Products is an integral vertical of Al Mulla Engineering, which is a member of Al Mulla Group, in Kuwait. Set up originally as an in-house department for procurement, the Engineering Products (EP) division became an instrumental part of the evolution of the Engineering Group. As the department’s partnerships with key suppliers progressed, the Engineering Products division was justifiably developed into a standalone business, and is responsible for in-house, retail and wholesale supplies and sales of all products conducted under the division.

Today, the Company has grown to be the leading private sector MEP solutions provider in Kuwait, serving as an integral link to major international suppliers of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, piping, and air movement products. The Company is managed by a team of professional managers and engineers.

For more information about Al Mulla Engineering and Al Mulla Engineering Products, please visit www.almullaengineering.com and follow our Social Pages on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.