DOHA, QATAR: In furtherance of its commitment to providing convenient access to shopping and seamless services to its customers as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ draws closer, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) has announced the opening of three more “MAAR by Al Meera” locations at Al Aziziyah metro station, Al Doha Al Jadeeda metro station in addition to Al Wakrah metro station.

The opening of the three new locations increases the network of MAAR stores to six branches in various metro stations including the Umm Ghuwailina, Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and Msheireb metro stations.

The MAAR store, a sub-brand of Al Meera, will provide quick shopping service to metro passengers and the teeming football fans expected in Qatar during the much-anticipated first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab region as they transit through the metro stations.

MAAR offers a wide array of products and everyday essential goods, including a selection of ready-to-eat foods such as sandwiches and snacks, at competitive prices as available in Al Meera stores across the country. In celebration of the upcoming World Cup, all branches at the Metro will offer residents, fans and visitors a wide range of Official Licensed FIFA products such as scarves, hats, balls, etc. including Laeeb, the event’s mascot which is exclusively available at Al Meera supermarket. MAAR’s branches across the six metro stations will provide passengers the opportunity to purchase their desired items on the go.

Commenting on the launch of the three branches, Al Meera stated: “MAAR branch network continues to expand as we aim to provide shopping convenience of our valued customers wherever they are. Opening of MAAR stores at Al Aziziyah metro station, Al Doha Al Jadeeda metro station and Wakra metro station reinforces our commitment to introducing creative approach to bring our services closer to our clients and make our stores more accessible to them in line with Al Meera’s overall vision to remain Qatar’s favourite neighbourhood retailer. With over 60 branches across the country and continuous opening of MAAR stores, Al Meera is keen to serve a wide segment of the society, especially as the country is in the euphoria of the world’s largest sporting event to kick off in about 40 days’ time.”

MAAR is part of Al Meera’s expansion plan to make convenient stores available in all areas of the country in order to serve the members of the community with dedication and excellence. The Qatari national retailer also targets improving its services and the customers’ shopping experience through its branches in line with the latest international shopping standards at a pace consistent with the aspirations and changing needs of customers.

