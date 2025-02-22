Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C) is delighted to announce the opening of its latest branch in Al Mansoura, designed according to the highest modern standards to meet the needs of the residents of this area and the local community in general and enable them to have a more comfortable and distinctive shopping experience

The launch event welcomed Mr. Roger Ferzli, Acting CEO of Al Meera, and H.E. Sheikha Al-Jufairi, member of the Shura Council, alongside Al Meera executives, local dignitaries and community members, who celebrated the addition of this state-of-the-art facility to the Al Meera network.

This new branch embodies Al Meera's slogan, "Your Favorite Neighborhood Retailer," offering a modern shopping experience with advanced international facilities, where residents of the area and neighboring communities can find everything they need in one convenient location.

Spanning 5,500 square meters, the new Al Mansoura branch is larger than its predecessor, which will close upon the new branch's opening, and offers customers a sophisticated Al Meera shopping experience, complete with a wide variety of fresh produce and everyday essentials to meet all their needs. This includes various products and services, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, a dedicated bakery, specialty meats at the butchery, and a variety of grocery items.

In addition to its comprehensive retail offerings, the branch introduces a spacious 4,500-square-meter mezzanine floor, featuring a curated selection of tenants and a vibrant food court with diverse dining options. The inclusion of these outlets enhances the overall shopping experience, transforming the branch into a dynamic lifestyle destination that goes beyond traditional grocery shopping.

Supporting the convenience of shoppers and visitors, the branch also features a 6,500-square-meter basement dedicated to parking, ensuring seamless access to the store.

Reflecting Al Meera’s commitment to innovation, the new branch is equipped with cutting-edge digital screens of various sizes, ensuring an immersive and engaging environment for shoppers. Strategically placed LED displays and TFT menu screens enhance navigation, promotions, and customer interactions, delivering a seamless blend of digital convenience and retail excellence.

Al Meera commented on this milestone:

"The opening of the Al Mansoura branch furthers our mission to enhance the well-being of the Qatari community by providing easy access to high-quality commodities and food products at competitive prices through an advanced shopping experience."

This expansion reinforces Al Meera’s status as Qatar’s most trusted community partner, continually innovating to deliver a seamless shopping experience for every customer.

About Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.)

Established in 2005, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) aspires to be the leading retailer in Qatar, offering the best shopping experience to customers. Today, Al Meera operates the largest network of branches in the country, that provide a wide range of product mix and services to shoppers with the aim of becoming the most trusted retailer by choice.

Currently, Al Meera’s chain consists of over 69 branches and aims to fulfill customers’ daily needs by building a presence in every neighborhood.

