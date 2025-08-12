Abu Dhabi – Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) has signed a strategic partnership with Lexzur, a leading legal technology provider offering AI-powered solutions for end-to-end management of legal practices.

This partnership reinforces Al Masraf's commitment to innovation and efficiency by automating legal processes through Lexzur’s next-generation platform, an advanced evolution of the “App4Legal” digital legal system. The AI-driven solution delivers an efficient, fully digital legal experience, providing precise, real-time guidance powered by artificial intelligence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf, said: "We live in an AI-driven era that is transforming the way businesses operate. Our collaboration with Lexzur is part of our strategy to enhance operational efficiency across all business sectors. We are committed to leveraging AI tools effectively, fostering a dynamic and sustainable work culture that supports our long-term vision. This initiative also reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to pioneer AI innovation and cement the nation’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies."

Razi Heyasat, General Legal Counsel and Board Secretary at Al Masraf, added:

"Al Masraf is among the first banking institutions in the UAE to integrate AI into its legal operations, demonstrating our dedication to digital transformation. By adopting Lexa, the AI-powered legal assistant from Lexzur, we aim to enhance workflow efficiency, compliance, and transparency within our legal practice."

Feras El Hajjar, Chief Executive Officer of Lexzur, highlighted the importance of this partnership: "Al Masraf’s adoption of Lexa marks a pivotal moment in how forward-thinking organizations use AI to boost efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and scale sustainably over the long term. Their vision goes beyond automation, AI is central to building a sustainable future. We are proud to support Al Masraf in unlocking these capabilities through Lexa and look forward to seeing their teams seamlessly integrate this cutting-edge technology to achieve tangible business outcomes."

This partnership is fully aligned with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to integrate AI across all sectors and strengthen the nation’s position as a global leader in AI. Through public-private collaboration, Al Masraf continues to support the UAE’s journey toward a more innovative and sustainable future.

About Lexzur

Lexzur is an AI-powered contract and legal workflow automation platform. It offers advanced solutions for contract lifecycle management, document automation, and legal practice management to teams across industries worldwide, powered by its built-in AI assistant, Lexa. Lexzur provides tailored solutions for law firms, corporate in-house legal teams, procurement departments, HR teams, and more, helping organizations streamline and automate their legal processes.