Abu Dhabi, UAE – Auto Central, Al Masaood Group’s multi-brand automotive repair and service centre, has been awarded the highly coveted 5-Star Vehicle Workshop rating by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) for its Dubai and Mussafah M14 branches. Achieving this certification on the first attempt highlights the dedication and high standards upheld across every aspect of Auto Central’s operations.

The 5-star rating aligns with MOIAT's initiative and broader objective of enhancing customer confidence within the automotive service sector. Attaining this certification requires meeting a comprehensive set of standards across key areas, including operations, infrastructure and service quality. This involves technical compliance with industry regulations, strict adherence to safety protocols, and the maintenance of a well-trained, qualified team of staff and technicians.

Beyond technical and environmental compliance, the certification reflects Auto Central’s focus on delivering seamless, customer-centric experiences across all its facilities.

Customers visiting the workshops can expect comfortable waiting areas, clear and transparent communication, and efficient, digitised processes designed to elevate their overall journey. Auto Central also provides a range of value-added services, reinforcing its commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction.

Jens Mauersberger, General Manager, Auto Central said: “We are immensely proud to have earned the 5-Star Vehicle Workshop rating on our first attempt. This accomplishment is undoubtedly a result of our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our operations and services. After more than two years of hard work and careful preparation, we have met the rigorous criteria set by MOIAT. We will continue to build on this success, ensuring quality experiences for our valued customers. A special thank you to Gulftic Certifications for their support and guidance throughout this process.”

Victorino Abejero, Managing Director of Gulftic Certifications LLC, said: “Achieving the 5-Star Vehicle Workshop rating is no small feat. It requires a strong commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, and Auto Central has truly set the benchmark in the industry. Their dedication to meeting the stringent standards set by MOIAT is evident in the excellence they’ve demonstrated across all their operations. This certification is a reflection of their hard work, and we are pleased to have supported them through this process.”

About Auto Central

Auto Central, part of Al Masaood Group, is a multi-brand automotive centre that offers comprehensive car services as well as a wide selection of verified pre-owned vehicles. It operates five dedicated service centres across the UAE in addition to a pre-owned showroom in Dubai, all of which provide high-quality car solutions at competitive rates. Operated by experienced professionals according to the best dealership standards, Auto Central’s services include maintenance, periodic mechanical & accident repairs as well as insurance claims.

Auto Central also oversees a state-of-the-art showroom which features verified pre-owned vehicles that pass through a rigorous 190-point vehicle check and reconditioning process for the highest customer satisfaction level. With its services, Auto Central seeks to become the UAE’s most trusted and preferred brand in its field. For more information and booking services, please visit https://autocentraluae.com/en.html