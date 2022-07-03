Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories (TBA) Division was presented with the “Global Mobox Award” by Bridgestone, for the successful launch of the Mobox solution in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Al Masaood TBA had officially launched Mobox in 2021, becoming the first to market its services outside Europe.

The ceremony was held in Paris, where Christophe de Valroger, VP of Retail Bridgestone EMIA, honoured Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood TBA Division, for being the first partner to offer their solutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The event was also attended by Sonia Touffut Ben Rhouma, Managing Director of Bridgestone EMIA, Samuel Massard, Branch Manager of Bridgestone GULF and PAF Regions, Christian Choppin de Janvry, Head of Business Development, Bridgestone EMEA - Mobox, and Eric Terefenko, Group President of Speedy, a retail business owned by Bridgestone.

Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood TBA Division, said: “We thank our partner, Bridgestone, for recognizing our efforts to strengthen Mobox’s presence in the UAE. This prestigious award is a testament to our sincere efforts to provide convenient solutions and services for our customers’ automotive needs.”

“We are proud to have recorded a significant growth since the launch of Mobox in 2021, with over 500 contracts already sold and no let-up in fresh subscribers. As a customer-focused organisation, our focus is to adopt new and simple ways to increase customer satisfaction and convenience in our market, and our provision of the MOBOX service stems from this commitment. By bringing Bridgestone’s Mobox to the UAE we are taking further strides towards our goal of offering meaningful value and raising the bar for convenient mobility solutions to our customers” he added.

The launch of Mobox was aimed at reducing the possibility of unexpected bills by offering a monthly payment scheme for tyres. It is designed to reduce the cost and inconvenience of vehicle maintenance. Bridgestone pioneered Mobox in early 2018 in France and then expanded across other European countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

The all-in-one solution is available in Al Masaood TBA Abu Dhabi outlets in Mushrif, Sea Palace, Khalifa, Corniche and Reem as well as Al Ain Branch.

