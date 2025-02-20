Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Power Division, part of a leading Abu Dhabi business conglomerate, Al Masaood Group, is showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable power solutions from its partners at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2025 from 19-23 February 2025 at Dubai Harbour.

The exhibition explores future propulsion trends and highlights sustainable power solutions where Al Masaood is set to display its extensive product range, advanced application capabilities, and robust aftersales services. As the authorised distributor of mtu, a Rolls Royce Solution, and Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, the division’s exhibit features the mtu Yacht Propulsion Solution, which offers a comprehensive hybrid solution with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology to comply with stringent IMO Tier III standards.

The exhibition also features the mtu 16V2000 M96L engine, renowned for its ICFN rated power of 2600 bhp at 2450 rpm, ideal for high-speed vessels with low load factors, including fast yachts, patrol boats, and firefighting crafts. The engine is praised for its exceptional power-to-weight ratio, offering unequalled advantages.

Al Masaood Power’s partner Volvo Penta is also showcasing its D6-440A Aquamatic Stern Drive model. Designed to handle the significant torque and power of the D4 and D6 diesel engines, it features silent shift and slipping functionality at low speeds, offering precise and smooth manoeuvring. Its stainless-steel propellers are crafted for optimal interaction, ensuring efficient and comfortable operation. Visitors can also experience the Volvo Penta Joystick Simulator which will provide a unique opportunity of a smooth intuitive control.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “Amid the global momentum to reduce carbon emissions, we are committed to integrating sustainability into our operations through innovative strategies from our partners. In collaboration with industry leaders, mtu and Volvo Penta, we are dedicated to advancing the IMO2050 Goals through sustainable and eco-friendly power solutions utilising low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels and emission reduction technologies. DIBS provides us with a global platform to present our aftersales services and initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience and grants us the opportunity to engage with stakeholders and visitors to meet evolving market demands and identify emerging trends.”

Returning for its 31st edition, DIBS is a prestigious event that gathers the maritime industry’s most prominent figures and enthusiasts from around the globe. Celebrating innovation and luxury, the show features an impressive array of superyachts, leisure crafts, and cutting-edge marine technologies. DIBS offers a unique platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and buyers to connect, exchange ideas, and explore the latest trends in maritime excellence.

Al Masaood Power will be at DIBS 2025 at stand no. OD-21

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, a Rolls Royce Solution in the UAE, Bahrain, and Iraq, Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, and Leroy Somer in the UAE, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.