Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group – one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, is taking part in ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’, running from 19-22 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). During the forum, Al Masaood is spotlighting its various industrial business units including Al Masaood Industries, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Projects and Engineering Services Division (PESD), and Al Masaood Bergum.

Al Masaood Industries, one of the divisions featured, leverages cutting-edge technology to design, manufacture, and upgrade oilfield servicing equipment such as Batch Mixing Equipment, and Cementing and Stimulation Pumping units. During the forum, the division is showcasing its ‘2000 HP Trailer-mounted Fracturing Pump’ a recently developed innovative and high-quality solution for the oil and gas industry. By offering bespoke, high-performance systems tailored to the operational needs of clients, Al Masaood Industries continually supports the UAE’s industrial self-reliance and actively contributes to the growth of the national manufacturing industry.

Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive Government Affairs, Al Masaood, said: “Our participation in ‘Make It In The Emirates’ reaffirms our commitment to supporting the UAE Vision 2031 and national priorities such as diversification, industrial identity, and sustainable development. At Al Masaood, we believe in the power of public-private partnerships to drive industrial progress. With our innovation-driven mindset, experience in the market, and wide network of partners, we continue to stand as a trusted partner to the government in building customised solutions for a more resilient, diversified economy.”

Another significant aspect of Al Masaood’s involvement in the forum is its role on the Senior Jury for the MIITE Awards, reinforcing the Group’s leadership within the sector and its commitment to recognising and promoting innovation and excellence across the industry.

First launched in 2022, this influential forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, has swiftly established itself as one of the region’s foremost platforms for industrial development. Through its presence at the forum, Al Masaood aims to highlight the Group’s strategic focus and capabilities to deliver solutions that are custom-built to meet diverse industry needs.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.