Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), that not only sees the long-standing relationship between the two organizations reinforced, but further extends the support that Al Masaood Group will provide for Emirates Red Crescent initiatives both at home and abroad.

“We are proud to further expand our collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, and to continue supporting their crucial activities in the UAE and around the world,” said His Excellency Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman, Al Masaood Group. “We recognize that our responsibility as a Group extends beyond our business obligations, but also to the well-being of communities we serve and those beyond our borders. This agreement further reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact on society and aligns with our corporate values and our duties as responsible corporate citizens. By combining the efforts and resources of both Al Masaood Group and the Emirates Red Crescent, we aim to support in maximizing the reach and impact of our collective community-focused initiatives."

His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, commended Al Masaood Group for its humanitarian and community initiatives. He emphasized that the group is a crucial partner for the Authority in fulfilling its humanitarian and development goals both domestically and internationally and highlighted the significance of Al Masaood Group's commitment to social responsibility and its significant role in supporting the national economy.

Furthermore, His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi stated that the Authority's efforts and extensive experience have bolstered its standing among supporters and donors, fostering coordination and cooperation with partners in the humanitarian sector. He assured that the Authority will spare no effort in translating the agreement into action, effectively attracting more support and assistance, and mobilizing backing for the organization's charitable and developmental activities and projects across various countries.

In extension of the long-standing partnership with Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive – Government Affairs, Al Masaood Group, confirmed that the renewed agreement sees cooperation along multiple fronts, including coordinating community efforts, development of domestic and global programs, promoting humanitarian principles, and working collectively to drive social and economic sustainable development. The agreement additionally sees Al Masaood Group support international aid and disaster relief efforts provided by the ERC. Under this partnership, Al Masaood Group also supported the Emirates Red Crescent’s volunteer programs such as the ‘Ramadan: Continuous Giving’ campaign launched earlier this year, where Al Masaood volunteers distributed Iftar parcels at various public locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai under the campaign’s ‘Break the Fast’ initiative.

The MOU between Al Masaood Group and Emirates Red Crescent signifies a renewed commitment to collective action and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving social progress. Both organizations are determined to create lasting change and address the evolving needs of both the global and UAE community through their combined expertise and resources.

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.