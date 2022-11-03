Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, has collaborated with leading global company – GSW – during its participation in the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), which commenced on October 31 and will continue till November 3, 2022.

The Group signed a collaboration agreement with Gulf Specialized Works (GSW), a KSA-based company, to deliver pipe cladding solutions in the UAE. Additionally, Al Masaood’s Group Industrial also renewed its partnership with S&W, a Korean-based company, to supply high-performance valves for the oil and gas industry. The agreements were signed by Hani El Tannir, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Group Industrial, Khalid Al Shobber, Executive General Manager of GSW, and Min Myu Kim, Chief Executive Officer of S&W during a ceremony on November 1, 2022, respectively.

Hani El Tannir, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “Al Masaood Group’s latest partnerships established during ADIPEC will support us in bringing the latest technologies and innovative solutions for the oil & gas industry. The fast-paced growth and development in the industrial sector of the UAE demands that we provide the latest technologies and innovations to help us better serve the sector. Global players such as GSW and S&W will enable us to elevate our services and bring in global expertise to the table.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD) will supply GSW’s advanced weld overlay cladding services to the oil & gas industry in the UAE. The service life of components in oil and gas equipment is greatly increased by GSW's weld overlay cladding technology in corrosive environments. If the grades of cladding material are selected correctly, the equipment component can last for the entire life of a project or in some cases for 20 years, with little to no maintenance. Additionally, it can be used to upgrade and refurbish components that have previously been in use.

Khalid Al Shobber, Executive General Manager, GSW, said: “We are pleased to have entered a strategic partnership with Al Masaood Group during ADIPEC. Through this collaboration, we will be able to expand our operations and provide advanced pipe cladding solutions to the oil and gas industry across the UAE. This is in line with our commitment to promote sustainability in the sector by offering innovative manufacturing solutions that significantly increases equipment's service life while requiring little to no maintenance.”

Al Masaood’s extended partnership with S&W will see the continual provision of innovative solutions, including high-performance valves to the oil & gas industry in the UAE. The partnership reflects Al Masaood Group's dedication to bring global products and solutions to the country, ensuring that various local industries have access to the best and most recent technologies.

Min Myu Kim, Chief Executive Officer, S&W: “We have established a reputation with customers and gained both domestic and foreign customer acceptance for its products due to increased production capacity and fulfillment of international demands. Our collaboration with Al Masaood Group has been a success so far as we have been able to penetrate the market with our innovative solutions in the UAE. We are delighted to extend our agreement with Al Masaood Group to continue supplying high-performance valves to the UAE's oil and gas sector.”

During ADIPEC, Al Masaood’s Group Industrial is featuring its four divisions, the Projects &Engineering Services Division (PESD), the Power Division, the Commercial Vehicle & Equipment (CV&E) Division, and the Rentals Division. Together with a number of Principals and Technology Partners, Al Masaood Group will be present at the Stands 3430 and 3530, located in Hall 3, between October 31 and November 3, 2022. Through its participation, the Group is showcasing innovative products and integrated tech-powered solutions to emphasize sustainability in various sectors such as Energy, Power, Petrochemicals, and Utilities in line with the UAE’s Sustainability Initiatives.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Projects and Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Oil & Gas, Al Masaood Bergum LLC, Al Masaood Rentals, Al Masaood Village, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), and ARB Emirates.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, BBV, MAN Energy, Bridgestone, Total, ARB, Leroy Somer, GSW, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, UniCarriers, Oshkosh, TCM, and Sunstream International. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.

