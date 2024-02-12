Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CV&E) Division was recently awarded the Aftersales Uptime Initiative Award during a gala ceremony held on January 23, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton JBR, Dubai.

The sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarriers Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, Dongfeng Heavy-Duty Trucks, Al Masaood CV&E has demonstrated its commitment to operational excellence in aftersales fleet service and parts execution across the country.

This past year has been particularly transformative for Al Masaood CV&E, marking a period of significant growth and achievement. The division secured multiple large-scale aftersales contracts across various sectors, reinforcing its position as a key player in the industry. These contracts encompassed long-term, comprehensive service agreements, integrating advanced telematics technology for superior fleet management. This innovative approach includes providing daily service and repair reports to clients, monthly telematics updates, and a commitment to quality assurance through rigorous checkups, immediate support processes, and proactive engagement with customers to address and resolve any issues swiftly.

Al Masaood CV&E has also significantly expanded its operational footprint. The recent inauguration of the M40 facility and the first branch in Dubai, in addition to the existing M15 site, marks a significant milestone in the division's expansion strategy. This includes plans to expand in Al Ain and Beda Zayed, ensuring comprehensive support for customers across the region. The deployment of specialised mobile teams further exemplifies the division's dedication to providing responsive and effective on-site and off-site customer support.

Reflecting on the division's longstanding history and recent achievements, Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager at Al Masaood CV&E said, "For over 40 years, Al Masaood CV&E has been at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry in the UAE, distinguished by our reliability and commitment to innovation. Our strategic focus on network expansion, along with our dedication to offering flexible, value-driven solutions, reflects our commitment to delivering the best to our customers. We are honored to receive this accolade and remain dedicated to enhancing uptime, service predictability, and leveraging the latest telematics technologies to deliver unparalleled value and service."

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarriers Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, TCM forklifts, Dongfeng Light, Medium & Heavy-duty vehicle range, Diesel Van, Double cabin pick-up, Electric Cargo Van, & Electric Truck together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.