Abu Dhabi- Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has officially inaugurated its sales showroom in Abu Dhabi, that embraces the global Nissan Retail Concept (NRC). Located on Delma Street (formerly Najda Street), the newly renovated showroom implements Nissan’s globally consistent brand experience that offers enhanced customer services across all touchpoints.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles and Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia, and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East; along with senior management executives from Nissan Middle East and Al Masaood Automobiles.

Seeking to take customer journey to the next level, the two-storey showroom underwent full-fledged renovations to enhance customer satisfaction levels and deliver holistic experiences. From its modern layout and design to tech-driven processes, the facility offers an upgraded brand experience and delivers a seamless service process that leverages an engaging digital environment in line with NRC standards worldwide.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Nissan’s renovated sales showroom in Abu Dhabi is a clear step in Al Masaood Automobiles’ plans to give the best integrated experience to our customers while meeting their evolving demands. It reflects our commitment to implement innovations and go the extra mile to meet new customer requirements whilst taking initiatives to anticipate future industry needs. Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to customer happiness and comfort is a top priority that will further enhance every stage of the journey we deliver to our visitors in Abu Dhabi”.

With its relaxing ambience, lighting upgrades, and improved amenities, Al Masaood Automobiles' Nissan showroom provides customers with high level of comfort and convenience. The facility’s digital environment, modern customer lounge and valet parking for visitors, have been incorporated to provide a seamless experience, while the digital screens displaying car specs, features and prices are strategically placed across the showroom for easy and quick information access. The showroom’s digital solutions demonstrate Al Masaood Automobiles’ steady transition to a more digitised environment, that is in line with Abu Dhabi’s drive to become a smart and sustainable city.

Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East said: “Al Masaood Automobiles have been our trusted partners in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for over 40 years and were the first to introduce the Nissan Retail Concept in the Middle East, with the renovation of the Khalidiya showroom in 2017. The newly renovated, two-storey Al Najda Showroom serves as a commitment towards our customers and offers them a holistic brand experience in line with global standards. We continue to work closely with Al Masaood Automobiles to introduce the Nissan Retail Concept across more sales and service facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the near future.”

Bringing decades of global automotive experience, Al Masaood Automobiles’s inauguration of its newly renovated Nissan sales showroom in Abu Dhabi is the company’s second renovated facility to officially open this month, following the Nissan service centre in Al Ain, which also adopts the global standards of Nissan Retail Concept.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

