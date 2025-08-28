Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, is enhancing Abu Dhabi’s independent automotive service sector through its Independent Repair Facilities (IRF) Elite Programme. The initiative aims to improve service standards, provide easier access to genuine Nissan parts, and deliver safer, faster, and more reliable vehicle servicing for Nissan owners.



Independent repair shops play a vital role in Abu Dhabi’s automotive ecosystem, particularly in servicing out-of-warranty vehicles. IRFs are critical to the UAE’s automotive aftermarket, which was valued at approximately USD 7.3 billion in 2024 and is growing steadily. The aging vehicle fleet—with cars aged 3–5 years representing over 42% of the market—drives higher demand for maintenance services. Many IRFs face challenges such as inconsistent service quality and limited access to authentic parts. The IRF Elite Programme addresses these issues head-on, providing IRFs with streamlined access to genuine Nissan components while reinforcing efforts to combat counterfeit and grey-market products.

The programme’s success is evident. In Q1 2025, it achieved 119% of its sales target, representing 64.8% growth compared to the same period last year, and welcomed 27 new IRF partners across the silver and bronze tiers, expanding market coverage and strengthening the network of customer-centric service providers.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "The IRF Elite Programme is designed with our customers in mind. By ensuring independent repair facilities have reliable access to genuine Nissan parts, we help safeguard repair quality, enabling safe and dependable service for Nissan owners and supporting safer roads across Abu Dhabi. The programme also reinforces our commitment to combating counterfeit parts and raising service standards, reflecting our dedication to excellence and a stronger, more sustainable automotive ecosystem."

The IRF Elite Programme also supports Nissan’s broader commitment to consumer protection and intellectual property rights. This aligns with the three-year cooperation agreement between Nissan Middle East and the UAE Ministry of Economy, which aims to enhance community awareness, safeguard intellectual property, and promote innovation. Through this partnership, initiatives such as educational workshops, awareness campaigns, and innovation-driven programmes help ensure that all Nissan components meet the highest standards of authenticity and safety.

Building on this success, Al Masaood Automobiles is launching IRF Elite 2.0, a new phase designed to expand coverage, strengthen partner loyalty, and improve long-term retention. This initiative introduces enhanced support for IRFs, helping to further elevate Abu Dhabi’s independent automotive sector and ensuring Nissan customers continue to receive high-quality service across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.