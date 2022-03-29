Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Al Masaood Automobiles.

The partnership agreement is part of an ambitious plan to support major sporting events and activities hosted by Abu Dhabi and showcase the capital city as one of the most prominent sporting hubs in the world.

The partnership agreement was signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, and Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles.

The partnership agreement stipulates Al Masaood Automobiles will sponsor and support both global and community events of the sports council’s annual calendar of events.

It includes the Leaders Summit, the FIBA 3X3 World Basketball Tour, ITU World Triathlon Championships, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan Worlds as well as community events organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in the capital city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

HE Al Awani, pointed out the partnership between the sports council and Al Masaood Automobiles as major sponsorship agreement covering a number of international sporting events in Abu Dhabi in the foreseeable future.

“It’s a strategic partnership in developing and enhancing the success of having the rights to host major international events in the recent past,” he said while expressing his thanks and appreciation in Al Masaood Automobiles’ role in supporting the council’s plans.

H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman, Al Masaood Group, said: “Our cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council forms part of Al Masaood’s innate support for community-focused initiatives and events. It also reflects the ‘Sports & Youth’ pillar of our Corporate Social Responsibility program designed to engage with our youth and deliver value to the community. We are glad to see a great leap in our long partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as we bid to support all its events and activities. Undoubtedly, this reinforces our mutual over-arching goal of consolidating Abu Dhabi’s status as a vibrant, global hub for international sporting events.”

Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Through this esteemed partnership, we’re very pleased to be building on the long and fruitful relationship that Al Masaood has enjoyed with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for over a decade. The Council’s shared goal with Al Masaood, which is ingraining sports into the lifestyle of our youth in order to raise healthy generations, has also made our flagship brand Nissan a natural fit in this collaboration. Nissan has a long legacy of promoting sports as the common language between nations, and supporting global sporting events and athletes. Through our joint efforts, we will provide our nation’s youth as well as other segments of society an opportunity to be involved in diverse sporting activities, as we look forward to making a tangible, positive impact on the Abu Dhabi community.”

About the Abu Dhabi Sports Council

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council was established by Resolution No. 16 of 2006 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The establishment of the council comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership to develop the sports sector and youth activities through the development of sports clubs and institutions in the emirate by providing an integrated sports environment, and working to motivate and support talented athletes to achieve their aspirations.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organization and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi, including: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Emirates Tour, the Abu Dhabi International Professional Tennis Championship, the World Triathlon Championship, the World Sports Leaders Summit, the World Cup for Professional Jiu-Jitsu, the Grand Slam Judo Championship, the World Championships The UFC World, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, the Spartan World Championship, the World Swimming Championships, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and other important events that cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sports.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council believes that global and community sports events provide many positive opportunities, most notably encouraging all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities and making sports a daily lifestyle and the positive impact it has on public health, in addition to the ideal opportunities it provides to discover promising sports talents. And highlighting the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a distinguished global sports destination.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.