Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced reduced prices on Nissan’s brakes services during the summer.

Available until August 31st 2024, this offer includes comprehensive maintenance and safety checks on brakes at competitive, reduced prices. It covers brake services on all models, including brake pad and disc rotor replacements, as well as a full braking system inspection.

Al Masaood Automobiles has introduced this offer in response to valuable customer sentiment observations. With customer centricity at the heart of its operations, the company places safety as its highest priority and aims to present customers with what they need. These convenient prices will allow more individuals to access services on brakes, ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition and enhancing overall safety.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Al Masaood Automobiles values customer feedback and responds accordingly. Recognizing the high demand for brake services and the increased wear and tear during the summer months, the company has prioritized offering these services at competitive prices. The objective is to consistently deliver the highest quality of service while contributing to safer roads."

For further information on Al Masaood Automobiles’ aftersales services and promotions, customers can call 800 300 400 for bookings or visit https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/owners/nissan-service/offers/service-brake-rotor-offer.html.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the inaugural INFINITI Global Award in 2023, and the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on: Nissan: Instagram and Facebook