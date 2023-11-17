Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the leading digital bank in the UAE, won the prestigious excellence award, the MEA Finance “Best Neo Bank” Award 2023, in appreciation of its exceptional mobile-first financial products and services, digital readiness, responsiveness to changing times, and innovative leadership.

The MEA Finance Awards 2023 recognizes financial institutions, technology solutions providers, and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their retail and business customers. The 2023 Awards range of categories honors winning institutions and individuals for their ingenuity and ability to adapt to the demands of our challenging times, creating a more robust and inclusive financial system and contributing to the advancement of the banking industry in the Middle East and Africa.

The “Best Neo Bank” Award reflects Al Maryah Community Bank’s strategy and commitment to create a more financially inclusive society whereby all individuals in every segment and sector in society have equal access to innovative, convenient, and affordable financial products and services that are entirely digitized, fully secure, and highly efficient. Moreover, Mbank empowers its customers to engage in financial planning and develop healthy saving habits starting from the youngest of children! Eyalna Savings Account for Minors encourages children to learn the basics of money management, digitizes their allowance, teaches them how to save, and provides them with a strong foundation to jumpstart their path onto financial success. To support SMEs, Mbank revolutionized the corporate banking process and launched its Corporate Banking Platform, offering all types of businesses the ability to open a fully digital business bank account in 6 simple steps, with zero minimum balance and no monthly fees.

On this occasion, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, commented: “It is a great achievement and honor for us to receive this award and the recognition it represents. We are proud that our efforts are being acknowledged and that we hold ourselves to the highest global standards in the banking industry. We continue to reflect our dedication in maintaining our place as the leading digital bank in the UAE by abiding by our promise to support our society in all its categories, individuals and companies, with the best innovative financial products and services that meet their banking and investment needs in a seamless, secure, and convenient way”.

He added: “Supporting individuals and SMEs through specialized financial programs is pivotal in cultivating economic well-being. By offering financial support to enhance the financial health and resilience of both individuals and small businesses, we are contributing to the overall wellness, robustness, and vitality of our economy”.

Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.