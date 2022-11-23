Dubai: In recognition of its unique achievements and excellent digital banking services, Al Maryah Community Bank received the prestigious “Best Neo Bank” award at the “MEA Finance” Awards 2022.

Pioneers in the financial services sector including banks, financial institutions, and technology providers, were honored during the MEA Finance Awards ceremony for their efforts and achievements in providing significant and efficient solutions and products that foster positive change, develop the financial services sector, and contribute to the digital transformation movement in the region. The winners were selected according to the highest standards of efficiency and innovation based on the evaluation by a panel of experts specialized in financial and banking products and services.

Commenting on this win, Mr. Nouman Aziz Mir, Head of Strategic Planning & Product Management of Al Maryah Community Bank, said: “We are thrilled with this honorable achievement and very proud to have won the excellence award as the Best Neo Bank in the Middle East. This is a great appreciation of Al Maryah Community Bank’s exceptional achievements and an affirmation of our effective role as the first digital bank in the UAE to provide advanced digital banking services that are in line with this era and meet the financial and banking needs of all members of society, citizens, residents, as well as business owners. To achieve this, we have been keen to improve our customers’ experiences anytime, anywhere, using the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). We always strive for excellence, and trust in the field of digital banking, and aim to accomplish more unique milestones that contribute to enhancing the UAE’s prosperous economy."

Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.