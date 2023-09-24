Muscat: Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co SAOG, recently announced the signing of a distributorship agreement with Al Qalaf Marine Services for the exclusive distribution of AMPRO AQUA 4S, a cutting-edge 4-stroke marine engine oil.

With this agreement, Al Qalaf Marine will serve as the exclusive distributor of AMPRO AQUA 4S four stroke marine engine oil across the Sultanate of Oman. In addition to traditional distribution channels, Al Qalaf Marine will make this high-performance marine engine oil accessible through their online portal, ensuring convenience and efficiency for marine enthusiasts across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Division Head of Sales, Hafidh Bait Hadeed remarked, “Al Qalaf's expertise in the marine industry and extensive reach align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering quality products to our customers. Together, we aim to elevate the maritime experience in Oman."

Aqil Al Bharani, the CEO of Al Qalaf Marine Services expressed excitement about this partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co SAOG is a significant milestone in our journey to provide top-notch solutions to the boating community in Oman. With AMPRO AQUA 4S oil, we are set to enhance the performance and longevity of marine engines, ensuring a smooth sailing experience. The product is already available in the market and online at Al Qalaf marine App."