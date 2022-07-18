Muscat, Oman: In a first of its kind, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG announced the launch of its GoSmart App for NSS (National Subsidy Scheme) Card holders. This App enables users of Al Maha NSS Fuel cards to carry out fast, simple, error-free, cardless fuel purchases. The App also allows customers to better control their costs by reporting the fuel purchased and the balance available for the month after each transaction.

Speaking at the launch of the NSS GoSmart Application, the Division Head of Marketing, Mr. Ahmed Bakhit Al Shanfari, said, “Al Maha has always and will always be committed to initiatives that support the needs of the community. Additionally, we always prioritise the convenience of customers using our products and services. Our new GoSmart App is a product of these two principles, as well as a part of our larger digitalisation effort to be more customer-centric organisation.”

The Fuel Subsidy applies to all Omani Nationals who meet the criteria set by the Government of Oman – that is, those who are over the age of 18, own a vehicle or a boat, and have a total monthly income of no more than OMR 950. Those who fit within these criteria are eligible to receive up to 400 litres of M91 petrol at a special subsidised price.