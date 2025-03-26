Muscat, Oman – Al Madina Takaful, a pioneer in Takaful insurance in Oman, has officially launched its 2024 Sustainability Report, underscoring its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. The report reflects the company's strategic focus on responsible business practices, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

The launch event was attended by industry leaders and stakeholders, highlighting the growing importance of sustainable practices in the financial sector. Through this report, Al Madina Takaful reaffirms its dedication to integrating ESG principles into its operations, ensuring that its services contribute to a greener, more inclusive economy.

In line with global reporting standards, Al Madina Takaful has adopted the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework, ensuring comprehensive disclosure on its sustainability initiatives. The report details key achievements in climate-conscious investments, minimizing ecological footprint, transitioning to renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency in its operations, waste reduction efforts through recycling programs and paperless initiatives, and community-driven programs aimed at social empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Usama Al Barwani, CEO of Al Madina Takaful stated. "Our 2024 Sustainability Report is a testament to our unwavering commitment to responsible growth. As a company rooted in ethical principles, we believe sustainability is not just a regulatory requirement but a core business imperative. This report highlights our progress in aligning with Oman's Vision 2040 and our ongoing efforts to drive a positive impact on society and the environment."

Al Madina Takaful continues to play a pivotal role in Oman's financial ecosystem by introducing Shariah-compliant, sustainable insurance solutions. The company’s initiatives include carbon footprint reduction programs, financial literacy campaigns, and digitalization efforts to enhance customer experience while reducing environmental impact.

As Oman progresses toward a diversified and sustainable economy, Al Madina Takaful remains committed to setting new benchmarks in responsible business practices, ensuring resilience, and fostering trust among stakeholders.