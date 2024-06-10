Dubai, UAE – Al Laith Group, one of the Middle East’s leading providers of comprehensive temporary project solutions, has completed its key activities for the 2023/2024 winter events season, during which the company delivered more than 65 major projects and significantly expanded its footprint across the region. Building on its legacy of excellence, Al Laith delivered a wide range of world-class events in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, including concerts for Ed Sheeran in Dubai and the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for major events and infrastructure projects.

Notably, the company recently played a crucial role as an Official Strategic Partner for the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), which underscored Al Laith’s commitment to delivering high-quality temporary infrastructure and services for world-class sporting events such as the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024. Al Laith provided the equipment and services for the Grand Prix held in March this year, cementing a long-term relationship with SMC.

In the UAE, Al Laith’s involvement with high-profile sporting events allowed the brand to showcase its important work in the fields of sustainability and innovation. During the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, Al Laith implemented several important sustainability measures, including the deployment of electric golf carts and machinery, solar tower lights, mobile water refilling stations and waterless urinals. These initiatives align with the company’s broader goal of reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the events industry.