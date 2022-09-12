The announcement follows Al Khayyat Investments’ expansion into Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt this year, part of a wider MENA growth roadmap for the UAE-based diversified conglomerate

Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), one of UAE’s prominent family-owned conglomerates, has announced the foray of its BinSina Pharmacy brand into Oman with the launch of a flagship outlet in Muscat. It is the first of several BinSina Pharmacy stores already planned to open across Oman in the coming months.

The brand’s entry into Oman is yet another step forward in AKI’s exponential growth plans across the Middle East and North Africa region, which to date encompasses over 5,500 employees working across AKI’s various business divisions.

BinSina Pharmacy is one of the company’s flagship brands within its Retail Business Unit—one of eight business units spanning diverse sectors such as distribution, retail, healthcare, contracting, fitness & leisure, and automotive. BinSina is already one of the leading pharmacies in the UAE with a growing network of more than 150 outlets. BinSina was the UAE’s first pharmacy chain and today offers more than 57 years of expertise from the world of health, wellness, and beauty.

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), said, “People today not only desire access to a diverse range of health offerings, but exceptional customer services and experiences when they shop. With a deep knowledge of the region’s retail and healthcare sectors, we realised that this is the right moment for us to explore more opportunities in Oman with our BinSina Pharmacy brand. It is one of several exciting projects in the country and part of our wider expansion plans across the MENA region.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the pharmacy’s opening, Dr. Doaa Marouf, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) Pharma, said: “Over the years, BinSina has become a name synonymous with the best products and services in the pharma sector. The ongoing success of BinSina Pharmacy allows us to continue growing and expanding our network of pharmacies in the GCC. With that opportunity, we are excited to bring our innovative and modernised approach to managing pharmacies and customer experiences to Oman.”

AKI currently has a footprint across eight countries in the wider Middle East and Africa region. The expansion of AKI’s retail business in Oman follows the conglomerate’s entry into Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in 2022.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded in 1982 in the UAE, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is a family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, delivering profitable partnerships through specialized industry expertise. AKI enjoys sustained growth across multiple sectors, including: Distribution, Retail, Healthcare, Contracting, Fitness & Leisure, and Automotive. While AKI is recognised as one of the region’s trusted business partners for local and global corporations, it is also an innovative architect of fully-owned concepts in the retail sector.

AKI has grown exponentially throughout the past four decades with over 5,500 employees representing more than 54 nationalities.

