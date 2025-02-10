Al Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: “Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company” (JOSLOC) proudly participated in “SABIC Technical Meeting” 2025 to connect with industry leaders, showcase advanced technologies and highlight its commitment to innovation and leadership in Saudi lubricants market. As a gold sponsor, JOSLOC presented its services across key industries while supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

The event during January 26 - 30 attracted over 50,000 visitors from across all the industrial sectors. Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricants met with potential customers to broaden their customer base across the Kingdom while reinforcing ties with existing partners from the petrochemical-related sectors, including the construction and transportation sectors. These efforts enhance Shell brand position in the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia as a trusted partner of choice.

Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company said: “We are committed to exchanging technical knowledge and co-creating solutions that empower industrial growth while staying at the forefront of advanced technologies. This exhibition aligns with our goals to support Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthen our partnerships. We are proud to showcase our innovations across key industrial sectors and seek new opportunities that align with our future vision.”

The company presented Shell's high-quality lubricants, designed by technology experts to improve efficiency, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce downtime.