The second edition of the initiative has been launched by Al Jalila Foundation in partnership with Emarat Al Youm and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) Department in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Al Jalila Foundation, Emarat Al Youm newspaper, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) Department in Dubai, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch Your Donation Saves Lives, the second edition of an initiative to support patients in need of kidney transplantation in Dubai. The fundraising campaign urges businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members to embrace the initiative and offer essential support to those in need.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director of the Charitable Sector, Mohamed Musabih of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation; and Saud Al Darbi, Head of the News and Publishing Centre at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health.

Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health's giving mission, will be responsible for identifying patients within Dubai Health’s healthcare facilities, including Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, and Mediclinic City Hospital. Al Jalila Foundation will provide the healthcare facilities with comprehensive details about the patients, their medical conditions, and the funds required for transplants and post-operative care. Furthermore, they will take measures to ensure that these cases receive timely support from the initiative.

As a strategic partner, Emarat Al Youm newspaper will be responsible for transferring donations and contributions received through a hotline service. The IACAD has pledged to collaborate with all parties and distribute donations to Dubai Health patients, identified by Al Jalila Foundation.

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, confirmed that signing the MoU with Al Jalila Foundation and Emarat Al Youm newspaper supports the national agenda for achieving a better life for citizens and residents of the UAE, helping to empower and further humanitarian work in line with the vision of the wise leadership for supporting the spirit of giving in humanitarian work locally, regionally, and internationally. He explained that it also encourages community members to save lives and improve the quality of life of patients with organ failure, helping them return to being productive members of society.

Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, said, “We are grateful to our partners in this campaign, as it marks another significant step towards providing support to patients in need. Through this collaboration, we combine expertise and resources to positively impact individuals and society, advancing health for humanity. At Dubai Health, we’re guided by our primary value of ‘Patient First,’ and are dedicated to providing our communities the highest quality healthcare and treatment.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We, at the Al Jalila Foundation, are pleased to launch the second edition of the ‘Your Donation Saves Lives’ campaign, aimed at raising funds for kidney transplant operations. By providing critical support for life-saving surgeries and therapeutic services, we are building on the success of the campaign’s first edition, which treated over 38 kidney failure patients and significantly reduced the financial burden on their families. This ongoing collaboration is a testament to our commitment to advancing humanitarian efforts, underscored by Dubai Health’s spirit of giving.

Saud Al Darbi, Head of the News and Publishing Centre at Dubai Media Incorporated, said that Emarat Al Youm has a history of participating in important initiatives such as Your Donations Save Lives, so deciding to participate was natural. These include a strong legacy of partnerships with governmental and semi-governmental entities to deliver community initiatives. “Based on prior experiences, the newspaper has confidence that philanthropic businessmen and community members will react to the initiative so that these patients can be treated.”