Doha Qatar: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome food products sector and a global leader in halal poultry and meat products, which are hand slaughtered and never stunned, announced the launch of its extensive processed food range in Qatar. Crafted with meticulous attention to quality and taste, this range includes an irresistible selection of items such as Burgers, Nuggets, Franks, Kebab, Zing, Mince and much more, aimed at redefining convenient cooking for busy households and individuals.

The introduction of this new processed food range in Qatar is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the region. The brand’s ready-to-cook processed meat products feature variety of flavours, and are sourced from farms where the authentic halal process of no-stunning and hand slaughtering is rigorously followed.

Al Islami's processed food range is meticulously prepared to deliver unparalleled convenience without compromising on taste or nutritional value. Ideally suited for the fast-paced lifestyles of modern households, these products are designed to transform the way individuals experience and savour their meals.

"At Al Islami Foods, we are committed to redefining convenience, the halal food concept globally and the nutritious cooking while upholding the highest standards of halal integrity, and we take pride in our commitment to authenticity and quality. The launch of our new processed food range in Qatar brings together the finest ingredients, promising the best taste and has the highest standards of halal certification. For us, food is not just a meal, food is a blessing" commented Mr. Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing Director of Al Islami Foods.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

For Media Queries:

Al Islami Media Team – Mohammed.Ahmed@alislamifoods.com