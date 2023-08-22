Kuwait: In line with its commitment to sustainability and clean energy, Al Hamra Real Estate Company has successfully completed the installation of a state-of-the-art solar panels system atop the parking complex of Al Hamra Business Tower and Shopping Center. The project, which was executed in close collaboration with Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and Kuwait Institute of Scientific Research (KISR), employed the deployment of photovoltaic solar panels boasting a total capacity of 240 kWp.

Employing the latest advancements in technology and harnessing top-tier expertise, the project achieved operational status in an impressively expedited timeline, commencing by August 15. This remarkable endeavor sets a pioneering model that marks a key milestone in Al Hamra’s commitment to fulfilling its social and environmental responsibilities to Kuwait.

With the incorporation of the new solar panels, Al Hamra has positioned itself to conserve approximately 400 megawatt-hours of electricity annually. This is equivalent to powering over 5 homes for an entire year and saving around 245 barrels of oil annually. Furthermore, this initiative will effectively counteract carbon dioxide emissions by a noteworthy 360 tons per year, thus making it as one of Kuwait’s most environment-conscious initiatives within Kuwait's corporate sector.

Standing as the tallest installation of its kind in Kuwait, this visionary project aims to encourage increased participation from private sector companies, encouraging a shift towards solar energy adoption. In its pursuit of its ambitious enhancement strategy goals, Al Hamra aims to meet 15% of the local electricity demands from renewable sources by 2030. This endeavor is seamlessly aligned with the Kuwait's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The project seamlessly corresponds with the Kuwait Vision 2035 framework, which is driven by multiple goals aimed at fostering a sustainable living environment. KFAS and KISR have both amassed several achievements for their contributions on the sustainability front. This latest collaboration with Al Hamra Real Estate Company, however, stands out for its capacity to influence even greater private sector engagement into embracing sustainable energy practices.

From a construction perspective, Al Hamra’s integration of the solar panels adheres to global sustainability principles, and is set to bring about a positive transformation in customer service and experience, elevating the quality of life for everyone. By partnering with KFAS and KISR, Al Hamra was able to harness their scientific expertise to ensure the project’s execution met and exceeded the highest international benchmarks.

By means of this prioneering initiative, Al Hamra has added another milestone to its impressive list of accomplishments, propelling itself into the ranks of distinguished local and global enterprises renowned for their excellence. This achievement seamlessly harmonizes with its overarching strategy of enhancing quality of life and delivering value to its clients continuously.

