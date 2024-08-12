Highlights

Completing within 8 months approximately 6km of Barrettes (90m deep shear walls) and 1 km of circular piles

Reserving 24,000 sqm of existing floor slabs

Reaching 33% completion milestone

Achieving a 6-day floor cycle of 4,000 sqm composite slab

More than 2.5 million working hours accident-free

Completion of BARETTE foundations at a record depth of 100m

Serviced by the world’s fastest vertical transportation 24 high-speed lifts travelling at 7m/sec

Dubai, UAE – Al Habtoor Group, a pioneer in the construction and real estate industry, is proud to announce remarkable construction progress at Al Habtoor Tower, poised to become a new icon on Dubai's skyline. Under the visionary leadership of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, this landmark development has reached significant milestones that are setting new standards in architectural design and construction excellence.

Within its first year, Al Habtoor Tower has established unprecedented benchmarks in construction, utilising 100-metre deep BARETTE foundations a world record. The project boasts an innovative six-day floor cycle time for construction above ground, showcasing the rapid pace and efficiency maintained despite the complex structural demands.

The project has achieved 33 per cent completion and has accumulated over 2.5 million working hours without any accidents, thanks to the expertise of over 2,000 workers managed by top German and Chinese construction firms using the latest construction techniques. International engineering powerhouses, including Imperial College London, Structural San Francisco, and SETEC France, have peer-reviewed the structural designs, ensuring that every aspect of Al Habtoor Tower meets global standards.

Within just eight months, the team completed approximately six kilometres of Barrettes (90m deep shear walls) and one kilometre of circular piles, while preserving 24,000 sqm of existing floor slabs. This rapid progress highlights the project’s innovative approach to maintaining integrity and continuity in high-demand construction scenarios.

Known for landmark projects like Burj Al Arab, the Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai’s key airport terminals, Khalaf Al Habtoor ensures that the Al Habtoor Tower is crafted with a similar commitment to excellence. "Al Habtoor Tower is not just a building; it represents the capabilities and innovation at the core of Dubai's construction industry. We are setting a global benchmark for others to follow, emphasising our commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge engineering,” stated Al Habtoor.

He added: “Reaching 33 per cent completion within just one year of construction is a momentous achievement that underscores the project’s groundbreaking architectural features and innovative construction techniques used in its development.”

Al Habtoor Tower incorporates innovative selective construction techniques, a first not only in Dubai but globally. This approach significantly reduces carbon emissions and speeds up the construction process, aiming for LEED Platinum Certification. The tower will be serviced by the world's fastest vertical transportation with 24 high-speed elevators traveling at 7 metres per second.

Set to be the world’s largest residential building, Al Habtoor Tower promises ultra-luxurious living with state-of-the-art amenities. Situated within Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Dubai Water Canal and DIFC, the tower offers breathtaking, uninterrupted panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, the Arabian Gulf, and Sheikh Zayed Road. It features the highest terraced gardens and multiple pool decks, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.

Residents will enjoy an unmatched luxury lifestyle with access to first-class amenities. The development is part of Al Habtoor City, which includes three luxury hotels, La Perle by Dragone – the region's only permanent aqua theatre show, and a diverse array of gourmet restaurants, blending leisure, entertainment, and residential luxury into one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses.

"Our legacy is built on trust and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Mohammed Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO. "With Al Habtoor Tower, we offer more than homes; we are creating a legacy of luxury, innovation, and sustainability, redefining what luxury living should be."

Al Habtoor Group’s dedication to environmental stewardship shines in every aspect of Al Habtoor Tower’s construction. Employing a top-down method and the highest-grade materials, the project adheres to green building principles but sets new standards for sustainable urban development.

With Al Habtoor Tower, Al Habtoor Group reaffirms its leadership in the real estate development industry, continually pushing the boundaries of high-rise development. This project is not only a significant addition to Dubai’s world-renowned skyline but also a testament to the city's dynamic and innovative spirit.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

www.habtoor.com