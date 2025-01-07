Budapest – Al Habtoor Group is proud to announce the official launch of Al Habtoor Palace, Budapest, located within the historic Adria Palace in the heart of the Hungarian capital. This iconic building, originally constructed in the early 20th century, has been a landmark of architectural elegance and cultural significance. It has been reimagined into Al Habtoor Palace to deliver an elevated luxury hospitality experience that combines timeless grandeur, sophistication with modern luxury.

Positioned as “A Jewel of Dubai Hospitality,” Al Habtoor Palace marks a significant milestone in the Group’s vision to bring Dubai’s renowned luxury and excellence to Europe. Guests can now enjoy a unique blend of refined amenities, bespoke care, and world-class standards that have earned Al Habtoor Hospitality a distinguished reputation in the United Arab Emirates and globa

Inspired by the success of Al Habtoor Palace Dubai in Al Habtoor City, a symbol of sophistication and grandeur, the Budapest property offers the same unmatched levels of personalised service and luxury, while embracing the rich heritage of Adria Palace, a cornerstone of Budapest’s cultural legacy.

Commenting on this announcement, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: "The introduction of Al Habtoor Palace in Budapest reflects our vision to expand our homegrown luxury brand to Europe. Nestled within the historic Adria Palace, Al Habtoor Palace represents the pinnacle of hospitality while offering an unforgettable experience in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities. This marks the global debut of our ultra-luxury Al Habtoor Palace brand from Hungary, the jewel of Central Europe, and a significant milestone for our Group.”

Now welcoming guests, Al Habtoor Palace, Budapest, offers a unique stay as a beacon of luxury and sophistication, seamlessly blending the historical charm of Adria Palace with the renowned warmth and excellence of Dubai’s hospitality.

About Al Habtoor Group

The Al Habtoor Group, founded in 1970 by the Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, is one of the UAE's most respected and successful businesses. It operates in the UAE and international markets, proudly waving the Emirati flag in many cities around the globe including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut and Springfield, Illinois. It employs thousands of highly-qualified, experienced professionals. The name of the Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, evidenced by its commitment to develop and grow businesses in multiple sectors, through its involvement in the hotel, automotive, real estate, education, insurance and publishing sectors. www.habtoor.com