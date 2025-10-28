Beirut, Lebanon: The Al Habtoor Grand Beirut proudly reaffirms its position as one of the city’s most distinguished hospitality landmarks, blending timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication. Since opening its doors, the hotel has stood as a symbol of Lebanese hospitality and resilience, offering guests an experience that celebrates both heritage and innovation.

Nestled in the heart of Beirut’s vibrant urban green space, Horsh Tabet, just 15 minutes from the airport, the Al Habtoor Grand Beirut traces its roots to the visionary Habtoor family, whose legacy in hospitality spans decades across the Middle East. The property was conceived as a tribute to Beirut’s golden era — a time when the city was known as the “Paris of the Middle East.” Today, the hotel continues to embody that spirit, combining refined architecture, world-class service, and a deep appreciation for local culture.

The hotel features 195 elegantly designed rooms and suites, each offering sweeping views of Beirut’s skyline and the Mediterranean Sea, providing a peaceful sanctuary within the city’s lively atmosphere. Guests can indulge in exceptional French fusion cuisine at Le Ciel, or enjoy unforgettable evenings at Lebanon’s highest bar, Up On 31st, where panoramic views set the perfect scene. The neo-classical Oak Lounge offers a sophisticated space to savor light snacks and refreshments. Embodying the brand’s commitment to holistic luxury and well-being, Al Habtoor Grand features top-tier wellness facilities, including a full-service Therapy Spa with an extensive range of treatments from rejuvenating facials and body scrubs to body wraps and advanced Endermolift sessions.

Renowned as one of Beirut’s premier conference destinations, Al Habtoor Grand boasts 10 versatile venues designed to accommodate a variety of events, from grand corporate summits hosting up to 4,500 guests and sophisticated weddings to intimate business meetings and creative workshops.

Beyond its amenities, Al Habtoor Grand Beirut has played a significant role in the city’s social and cultural life. Over the years, it has hosted dignitaries, artists, and travelers from around the world, becoming a gathering place where stories are shared and memories are made. The hotel’s design pays homage to Beirut’s architectural heritage, blending traditional Lebanese craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

As part of its renewed vision, the Al Habtoor Grand Beirut is embracing digital transformation and sustainability initiatives to meet the expectations of today’s global traveler. From eco-conscious operations to enhanced digital guest experiences, the hotel continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

“Al Habtoor Grand Beirut is more than a hotel — it’s a reflection of Beirut’s enduring spirit,” said the General Manager, Omar Saade. “Our mission is to honor the city’s history while offering guests a modern, luxurious experience that feels both personal and authentic.”

With its storied past and forward-looking approach, the Al Habtoor Grand Beirut remains a cornerstone of Lebanese hospitality — a place where tradition meets innovation, and every stay tells a story.