By introducing TAM-Europe’s electric vehicles, the agreement paves the way for a greener transportation sector within the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: Al Ghurair Motors, the automotive arm of Al Ghurair, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with TAM-Europe, a renowned commercial vehicle manufacturer based in Maribor, Slovenia. Under the agreement, Al Ghurair Motors becomes the exclusive dealer for TAM-Europe all electric vehicles across the UAE.

The announcement was made at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), a platform showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies from around the world. The signing ceremony for this milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was attended by John Iossifidis, GCEO at Al Ghurair, and Yusef Ma, CEO at TAM-Europe, along with other senior representatives from both companies. A highlight of the event was the electric delivery van Model T600 displayed at the booth, which drew high interest from various leading logistics companies from around the world.

The integration of electric vehicles in urban mobility systems plays an important role in achieving the UAE’s net zero goal by 2050[1]. A significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, the electrification of the transport sector is critical to reducing overall carbon intensity.

Commenting on the announcement, John Iossifidis, GCEO, Al Ghurair said: “At Al Ghurair we take pride in contributing to cities of the future across the industries we operate in. In the automotive sector, we actively seek innovative solutions and technologies that disrupt the status quo and create lasting value for our customers. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting the UAE's long-term vision for safe, smart, and sustainable urban mobility solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with TAM-Europe to turn this vision into reality."

Yusef Ma, CEO, TAM-Europe, adds: “TAM-Europe is a leader in sustainable transportation solutions. Our eco-friendly vehicles are specifically designed to endure the UAE's demanding climate, ensuring optimal performance without compromise. This partnership allows us to contribute directly to the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals. We're excited to join forces with Al Ghurair Motors and be a part of the nation's journey towards a cleaner, greener future."

As a leading manufacturer of high-quality buses and coaches, TAM-Europe serves three key market segments including airport buses, public transport, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs). The company’s VivAir airport buses segment boasts of a 40% market share globally, excluding China[2].

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About TAM-Europe:

TAM-Europe d.o.o. was established in 1947 as part of a multinational conglomerate and was integrated into the heritage brand TAM of Slovenia in 2012. Today, under the brand name TAM-Europe, commercial vehicles, with a special emphasis on buses, are developed and produced by our dedicated workforce.

Located in Slovenia (EU, Euro Zone) at the intersection of Central and Southeastern Europe, TAM-Europe is a bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer with a strong strategic commitment to product efficiency and environmental sustainability. We incorporate the knowledge and skills of a European bus and vehicle manufacturer with more than 77 years of experience in the commercial auto industry, achieved by a highly qualified workforce and strengthened through the benefits of integration. TAM-Europe fulfills the highest product and service expectations. We are committed to product efficiency and environmental sustainability.

