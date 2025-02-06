Spanning 1,400 sqm, the futuristic centre encompasses a ‘Test & Go’ concept including four dedicated lanes capable of completing 500 – 600 vehicle test per day

United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Motors proudly announces its partnership with the General Resources Authority (GRA) in Ras Al Khaimah, to launch the first fully automated smart vehicle testing centre in the GCC. This state-of-the-art facility marks a transformative leap forward, offering a seamless and efficient vehicle testing experience in the Northern Emirates.

Located in Al Qussaidat in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fully automated centre introduces a revolutionary ‘Test & Go’ concept, empowering drivers to test their own vehicles in record time. With the average vehicle test lasting up to 12 minutes in other parts of the region, Al Ghurair Motors’ latest facility will limit vehicle self-testing to six minutes. Customers can now independently complete vehicle testing using smart machines that conduct undercarriage and tyre inspections without human intervention. This efficiency, coupled with cutting-edge technology, ensures faster service whilst maintaining high levels of precision and accuracy.

Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Al Ghurair Motors, highlighted the significance of this milestone: "The Al Ghurair Vehicle Testing Centre represents a bold step forward in vehicle testing innovation, reflecting our commitment to raising industry standards in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to partner with the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, to introduce an innovative facility that not only ensures the safety and compliance of vehicles, but also embodies the future of sustainable and smart vehicle testing."

As the first in the GCC to adopt fully automated operations, the Al Ghurair Vehicle Testing Centre spans 1,386 sqm in size and can manage between 500 to 600 vehicle tests daily, across four dedicated testing lanes. The advanced systems are designed to improve operational efficiencies while delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The facility also offers state-of-the-art smart services, including automated machines at the entrance, integrated tablets for process management, and VIP services designed for customer convenience.

Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, praised the partnership: "This initiative underscores our mission to drive innovation and sustainability in Ras Al Khaimah's infrastructure. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Ghurair Motors in establishing a model centre that aligns

with our vision of a smarter, greener future."

The development of this centre follows the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Al Ghurair Motors and the Ras Al Khaimah Government in November 2023. Strongly supported by the General Resources Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Police, the facility is equipped with the latest fully automated testing technology, ensuring that vehicles comply with stringent environmental regulations and safety standards.

This initiative is in line with the UAE’s broader vision for sustainability and smart infrastructure. The centre’s prime location in the heart of RAK ensures seamless accessibility for residents and vehicle owners, offering a full spectrum of testing and registration services. Looking ahead, Al Ghurair Motors aims to expand this innovative smart testing model across the UAE, further advancing the region’s automotive inspection landscape.

Global best practices played a pivotal role in shaping the facility’s development. Following a visit by GRA and RAK Police to VTEQ facilities in Spain, insights from international benchmarks in automated vehicle testing were incorporated into the centre’s design. These learnings have been applied to establish a pioneering digital control architecture and a fully automated inspection tracking system, ensuring full compatibility with leading vehicle inspection software.

This milestone reaffirms Al Ghurair Motors’ leadership in the region’s automotive industry, delivering a forward-looking approach to vehicle safety, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

About Al Ghurair Motors

Al Ghurair Motors is one of the leading automotive service companies in the region offering a range of high-quality vehicles to customers. From retailing high-quality cars and commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and pickups, to providing cutting-edge auto accessories like car tinting and paint protection film (PPF), Al Ghurair Motors caters to diverse customer needs.

With a vast network of service centers across the UAE, the company ensures unparalleled after-sales support, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company specializes in automotive spare parts, oil, and lubricants, delivering reliable products to meet the demands of both individual and commercial clients.

The company also operates showrooms for used and pre-owned cars, offering customers a reliable and trusted platform to purchase vehicles that meet their budget and requirements.

Operating in both the UAE and KSA, Al Ghurair Motors is dedicated to creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its extensive expertise, innovative approach, and unwavering dedication to excellence. Whether it’s retail car sales, commercial vehicle solutions, or aftermarket services, Al Ghurair Motors stands as a trusted partner in all things automotive.

Media Contact

Justin Froes

justin.f@qcomms.ae

+971 52 241 5397